Editor's Review Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei has dismissed claims that France is planning to establish a military base in the country.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei has dismissed claims that France is planning to establish a military base in the country.

Speaking on Wednesday, May 13 night, PS Sing’Oei said there is no agreement between Kenya and France for the establishment of a French military base.

The Foreign Affairs PS explained that the two countries only have a military cooperation agreement.

“There is no agreement signed between Kenya and France for the establishment of a military base. What there is is an agreement for military cooperation. This is an agreement we have with several other countries,” said PS Sing’Oei.

He also defended the military agreements Kenya has signed with other countries, saying they contain clear clauses granting Kenyan courts jurisdiction over crimes committed by foreign military personnel.

File image of Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei.

“In the recent past, the military agreements that have been signed have very clear clauses with respect to the jurisdiction of Kenyan courts with respect to crimes committed by military personnel from these respective countries.

“What these agreements do is to give jurisdiction to our courts to be able to try any crimes that are committed by foreign militaries,” the Foreign Affairs PS added.

The clarification comes months after over 800 French Naval officers docked at the port of Mombasa.

The French Embassy in Nairobi later explained that the officers are on a five-month mission patrolling the Indian and Pacific Oceans and made a 4-day stopover in Mombasa.

The embassy said the goal of the naval officers while in Kenya was to ensure freedom of navigation and conclude the training of French and international officer cadets.

“A French naval task group - the Jeanne d'Arc operation comprising the Dixmude and Aconit warships made a stopover at Mombasa from March 13th to 16th as part of a 5-month mission to patrol the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

“Their goal: to ensure freedom of navigation and conclude the training of French and international officer cadets,” the statement read.