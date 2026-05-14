Editor's Review According to TIFA, Ruto remains the most preferred presidential candidate in the country.

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and DCP Presidential Hopeful Rigathi Gachagua emerged as the joint top as the most preferred presidential election winner in the Mount Kenya region.

In the poll released by TIFA on Thursday, May 14, Kalonzo and Gachagua both enjoy 23 percent support from the region.

15 percent of the residents in Mount Kenya prefer Former Interior Cabinet Secretary and Jubilee flagbearer Fred Matiang'i to become the next president.

President William Ruto has lost significant support in the region, as he is preferred by only 9 percent of the voters in the region.

However, according to TIFA, Ruto remains the most preferred presidential candidate in the country if each of the leaders in the United Opposition runs independently.

A snapshot of the opinion poll released by Tifa on the preferred presidential election winners.



He enjoys 24 percent of support from Kenyans, while Kalonzo and Matiang'i enjoy 19 and 14 percent support, respectively. Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna is preferred by 10 percent of Kenyans, while Gachagua is the most suitable candidate for 9 percent of Kenyans.

"While President Ruto is currently the most popular potential (in his case, the only certain) presidential candidate (as of now), his standing at only one-quarter of Kenyans (24%) - though not necessarily registered, let alone likely, voters suggests that the Opposition has considerable opportunity in next year's election," the report read in part.

Ruto is the most preferred winner of the 2027 Presidential Election in Nyanza, Northern, Western, South Rift and the Central Rift regions. He is the third most preferred candidate in the Coast and Nairobi regions.

On the other hand, Kalonzo is the top preferred candidate in Lower Eastern and Coast, and joint top in Nairobi, alongside Matiang'i.

The former DP's main support comes from the Mount Kenya and Northern regions.

TIFA's poll revealed that Kenyans prefer a Kalonzo and Sifuna ticket for the United Opposition to face President Ruto on the ballot in August 2027.