Editor's Review President William Ruto has awarded charters to the Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) and the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) universities.

President William Ruto has awarded charters to the Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) and the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) universities.

The charters were awarded during a ceremony held at State House Nairobi on Thursday, May 14, where Ruto said the move forms part of the government’s strategy to expand opportunities in science, technology, and medical research.

"Awarded charters to the Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) and the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) universities at State House Nairobi.

"This is part of a deliberate and strategic step in expanding opportunities for higher learning, scientific research, and innovation in Kenya. The future we are building is driven by quality education, homegrown innovation, and continuous research," he said.

Ruto emphasized the role universities play in nurturing professionals and innovators capable of transforming the country and contributing to global development.

"Universities play a central role in training the scientists, engineers, doctors, and innovators who will not only expand local horizons of knowledge, drive national transformation and address our challenges, but also make valuable contributions in diverse spheres globally," he added.

File image of President William Ruto during the awarding ceremony at State House

This development comes months after Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale unveiled a modernized polio testing and research facility at KEMRI.

In a statement on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, the CS described the move as a major boost to the fight against infectious diseases, adding that it has cemented the country’s compliance with International Health Regulations (IHR).

"Officially unveiled the expanded state-of-the-art Polio Laboratory at KEMRI's Centre for Virus Research, a milestone in strengthening Kenya's compliance with International Health Regulations (IHR) and advancing global health security," the statement read.

Duale added that the newly expanded facility will play a key role in both national and regional disease monitoring.

"Serving as both the National and Inter-country Reference Laboratory, the facility will support Kenya, Somalia, Djibouti, Eritrea and Comoros in polio diagnostics, surveillance, and genomic sequencing, cutting turnaround times and boosting outbreak preparedness," the statement added.

Duale further noted that the project was made possible through global partnerships, including with the World Health Organization (WHO).

"Developed with WHO, Gates Foundation, eHealth Africa and other partners, the lab is a remarkable step towards polio eradication and will also function as a multi-pathogen genomic platform already sequencing Mpox, measles, rubella and enteric viruses," the statement further read.