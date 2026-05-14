Editor's Review "As ODM, we saw division in Kenyan Kwanza, and we used the opportunity to divide you and Ruto."

Embattled ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, on Thursday, May 14, made a clarion call to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to stick together if they were keen on unseating President William Ruto.

Speaking during the funeral service of EALA MP Kanini Kega's mother, Annah Ndung'u, Sifuna asked Gachagua to forgive him and other ODM leaders who voted for his impeachment.

He stated that the United Opposition needed to do what needed to be done, including looking past certain atrocities committed against each other and unite against Ruto.

"Riggy G, we are convinced that there is no other formula other than a united ticket against William Ruto.

"So, whatever needs to be done, even if it means forgiving each other, let it be done, but we cannot give Ruto a chance to return to that seat so that he can continue mistreating Kenyans," Sifuna reiterated.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Pauline Njoroge and Senator Osotsi arrive for the funeral of the late Annah Ndung'u in Nyeri.



The Nairobi Senator stated that during the impeachment process, he was only thinking about what would best benefit the ODM party; a rift between Ruto and his then deputy.

He argued that even though they managed to remove the DCP party leader from office, Ruto still suffered a dent to his re-election.

Sifuna argued that the President now had to face an opposition united against a common enemy: him.

"As ODM, we saw division in Kenyan Kwanza, and we used the opportunity to divide you and Ruto. When your impeachment came, I looked and said that if the two of you were already fighting, let's add wood to the fire so that they can part ways. That is the truth.

"What did you expect me to do as SG? I was just looking for an opportunity for my party, and even so, you can see that your impeachment has landed Ruto into trouble," he added.

Sifuna maintained that the Linda Mwananchi faction was solid and would not be bought by the government. He also asked Gahcgua to remain steadfast.

Leaders from the Mount Kenya region warned Jubilee's Fred Matiang'i that he was a likely target of the government. They asked Matiang'i not to be swayed to Ruto's side.

The sentiments from the leaders came amid statements made by Jubilee Deputy Party Leader Jeremiah Kioni.

Kioni aopined that the other opposition leaders would have nowhere to go if the courts cleared Gachagua to run for office.