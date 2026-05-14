Editor's Review The meeting came within a week of Amin hosting the FBI Co-Deputy Director Andrew Bailey.

On Thursday, May 15, the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mohamed Amin, held high-level talks with Abdulaziz Obaidalla, the Director of Global Outreach and Regional Support (DGORS) at INTERPOL.

Amin and Obaidalla met at the DCI Headquarters, where they spoke extensively on three strategic priorities in the partnership between DCI and INTERPOL.

They spoke about strengthening international policing cooperation, modernising operational systems, and enhancing public service delivery through collaborative law enforcement.

"Amin reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to deepening partnerships that drive regional and global security, including intelligence sharing and coordinated action against transnational crime.

"The engagement underscores the deep and enduring partnership between the DCI and INTERPOL, and a shared resolve to advance international security through effective, coordinated policing," DCI wrote.

A file photo of DCI Amin Mohamed with INTERPOL DGORS Director Abdulaziz Obaidalla

Obaidalla lauded the DCI for its proactive engagement with the INTERPOL framework and exemplary leadership.

"Mr Abdulaziz noted that Kenya continues to serve as a critical anchor for regional security cooperation and expressed INTERPOL’s readiness to further support the DCI through enhanced technical assistance, capacity development, and access to advanced policing tools and intelligence networks," the statement read in part.

Aplolo Africa, the Head of the INTERPOL Regional Bureau for Eastern Africa, was also present for the meeting.

After the talks, the DCI Boss, the INTERPOL DGORS Director and the Head of INTERPOL, East Africa, visited the National Central Bureau (NCB) in Nairobi.

The delegation was accompanied by Amin's Personal Assistant, Lawrence Some, Mutisya Mueni of the NCB, and Ibrahim Jillo, the Commandant of the National Criminal Investigations Academy (NCIA)

At the bureau, they engaged directly with officers on operational cooperation, capacity building, and strategies to counter emerging security threats.

The meeting came within a week of Amin hosting the FBI Co-Deputy Director Andrew Bailey at the DCI headquarters.





Amin and Bailey held discussions about strengthening cooperation in various critical areas, including the fight against terrorism, cybercrime, transnational organised crime, financial fraud, human trafficking, narcotics trafficking, money laundering and crimes against children.