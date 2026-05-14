Editor's Review Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said he is ready to work with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and the Linda Mwananchi team.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said he is ready to work with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and the Linda Mwananchi team.

Speaking on Thursday, May 14, Gachagua also cautioned Sifuna and his team against frequent helicopter travel over security concerns.

The former DP said leaders should embrace simpler means of transport, adding that he was deliberately avoiding choppers due to security concerns.

"We will work with Sifuna and his team. I have told him to stop using helicopters, and I advised him to use cars like the rest of us. Do you think it is because we cannot afford helicopters? No, it is because we might be killed up there," he said.

Meanwhile, Sifuna made a clarion call to Gachagua to stick together if they were keen on removing President William Ruto from power.

The ODM Secretary General asked Gachagua to forgive him and other ODM leaders who voted for his impeachment.

Sifuna stated that the United Opposition needed to do what needed to be done, including looking past certain atrocities committed against each other and unite against Ruto.

"Riggy G, we are convinced that there is no other formula other than a united ticket against William Ruto.

"So, whatever needs to be done, even if it means forgiving each other, let it be done, but we cannot give Ruto a chance to return to that seat so that he can continue mistreating Kenyans," he reiterated.

File image of Edwin Sifuna

Sifuna further revealed that during the impeachment process, he was only thinking about what would best benefit the ODM party; a rift between Ruto and Gachagua.

He argued that even though they managed to remove the DCP party leader from office, Ruto still suffered a dent to his re-election.

"As ODM, we saw division in Kenyan Kwanza, and we used the opportunity to divide you and Ruto. When your impeachment came, I looked and said that if the two of you were already fighting, let's add wood to the fire so that they can part ways. That is the truth.

"What did you expect me to do as SG? I was just looking for an opportunity for my party, and even so, you can see that your impeachment has landed Ruto into trouble," he added.

Elsewhere, Gachagua and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka have emerged as the most preferred presidential candidates in the Mount Kenya region.

In a poll released by TIFA on Thursday, both Kalonzo and Gachagua received 23 percent support from respondents in the region.

Meanwhile, 15 percent of Mount Kenya residents said they prefer former Interior Cabinet Secretary and Jubilee flagbearer Fred Matiang’i to become the next president.

Ruto has lost significant support in the region, as he is preferred by only 9 percent of the voters in the region.

However, according to TIFA, Ruto remains the most preferred presidential candidate in the country if each of the leaders in the United Opposition runs independently.

He enjoys 24 percent of support from Kenyans, while Kalonzo and Matiang'i enjoy 19 and 14 percent support, respectively.

Sifuna is preferred by 10 percent of Kenyans, while Gachagua is the most suitable candidate for 9 percent of Kenyans.

"While President Ruto is currently the most popular potential (in his case, the only certain) presidential candidate (as of now), his standing at only one-quarter of Kenyans (24%) - though not necessarily registered, let alone likely, voters suggests that the Opposition has considerable opportunity in next year's election," the report read in part.

Ruto is the most preferred winner of the 2027 Presidential Election in Nyanza, Northern, Western, South Rift and the Central Rift regions.

He is the third most preferred candidate in the Coast and Nairobi regions.

On the other hand, Kalonzo is the top preferred candidate in Lower Eastern and Coast, and joint top in Nairobi, alongside Matiang'i.