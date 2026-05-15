Editor's Review Former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi is mourning following the death of his last born daughter, Anita Kendi Kiraitu.

Former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi is mourning following the death of his lastborn daughter, Anita Kendi Kiraitu.

In a statement on Thursday, May 14, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua confirmed the devastating news and conveyed condolences to the Murungi family.

"I have learnt of the passing of Anita Kendi Kiraitu, daughter of our respected elder and 2nd Governor of Meru County, Kiraitu Murungi, with deep sorrow," he said.

Gachagua noted that he and his spouse, Reverend Dorcas Rigathi, were standing with the family in grief following the loss.

"Mheshimiwa Kiraitu and your family, please accept deepest condolences from Rev. Dorcas Rigathi and I during this difficult moment. We are truly sorry for the loss of your daughter," he added.

Water Cabinet Secretary Eric Mugaa also sent his condolences, noting that no parent should ever endure the pain of losing a child.

"It is with deep sadness that I have received the news of the passing on of Anita Kendi Kiraitu, daughter of former Meru Governor, Kiraitu Murungi. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Hon. Kiraitu and the entire family during this profoundly difficult time.

"My thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate this painful moment of grief. No parent should ever endure the pain of losing a young one. May Almighty God grant the family strength, comfort, and peace, and may Anita’s soul rest in eternal peace," he stated.

File image of Kiraitu Murungi

This comes days after Kinangop MP Zac Kwenya Thuku announced the death of his father in an emotional tribute.

In an update on Sunday, May 10, the MP shared a heartfelt message describing his father as a guiding figure who shaped his values from childhood through discipline and mentorship.

In the tribute, Thuku said his father had been central to teaching him humility, courage and the meaning of leadership.

"This wonderful soul, my loving Dad, my instructor, disciplinarian, my first preacher and teacher, my mentor and role model. You taught me humility, respect and the fear of the Lord. You taught me courage and what leadership is and what it is not," he said.

Thuku said the lessons and sacrifices made by his father would remain with him long after his passing.

He also spoke of his father’s faith, saying he believed he had gone to be with his maker after a life of service and devotion.

"Dad, you have departed the physical realm, gone to live eternally with your maker whom you served. I will forever be grateful for the sacrifice, the love and the lessons I benefited from you Dad," he added.

Prior to that, the ODM Party had condoled with Nyando MP Jared Okello following the death of his mother.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 5, ODM disclosed that the late Mama Dorcas Okello passed away on the night of Wednesday, May 4.

The party offered its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved lawmaker and his family as they mourned their matriarch.

"Our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family of Hon. Jared Okello, a member of our National Executive Committee (NEC), following the passing of the family matriarch, Mama Doris Okello, last night.

"We pray to God to guide the family and give them strength, comfort and peace during this difficult time of grief. May the Soul of Mama Doris RIP," the statement read in part.