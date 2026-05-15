May 15, 2026 at 07:30 AM

Editor's Review David Keter of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has won the highly contested Emurua Dikirr by-election.

David Keter of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has won the highly contested Emurua Dikirr by-election.

In a statement on Friday, May 15, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said Keter garnered 18,266 votes to emerge as a winner.

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) candidate Vincent Kibet Rotich came in second with 10,760 votes.

“Caleb Gekonde, the IEBC Returning Officer for Member of National Assembly for Emurua Dikirr Constituency in Narok County, declared David Kipsang Keter of UDA Party the winner after getting 18,266 votes.

“Vincent Kibet Rotich of DCP Party finished second with 10,760 votes. Out of the 44,353 registered voters, 29,538 votes were cast, giving a voter turnout of 66.6%,” IEBC stated.

File image of Emurua Dikirr MP Elect David Keter.

Following the victory, the UDA Party congratulated Keter, saying the win reflects the trust and confidence the residents of Emurua Dikirr have in his leadership.

“The UDA Party celebrates this victory and sincerely thanks the people of Emurua Dikirr for their support and belief in the party’s agenda.

“We wish you success as you take up this responsibility and work to serve the people and push forward development,” the ruling party stated.

The Emurua Dikirr MP seat fell vacant following the passing away of former legislator Johanna Ng’eno.

The late Ng’eno perished in a plane crash alongside five others in Mosop, Nandi County.

In the other two by-elections held on Thursday, UDA candidates won MCA seats in Porro Ward, Samburu County and in Endo Ward, Elgeyo Marakwet.

In Porro Ward, Daniel Lolngojine was declared the winner with 2,328 votes, defeating Josphat Jumani Leleur of KANU Party, who got 1,036 votes.

In Endo Ward, Festus Korir Kirop of UDA received 4,475 votes, with his closest challenger, Shadrack Kosgei Chelang’a of NDP party getting 752 votes.