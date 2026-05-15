May 15, 2026 at 08:12 AM

Editor's Review Roble Said Nuno has been appointed as the new Secretary and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA).

Roble Said Nuno has been appointed as the new Secretary and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA).

In a statement on Thursday, May 14, CRA Chairperson Mary Wanyonyi Chebukati said the appointment followed a rigorous selection exercise.

She noted that the recruitment process included psychometric assessments and oral interviews held at the Kenya School of Government.

“The Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) is pleased to announce the appointment of CPA Roble Said Nuno as the new Commission Secretary/Chief Executive Officer. The appointment follows a rigorous and competitive recruitment process conducted in line with applicable recruitment laws and procedures.

“The selection process, which included a psychometric assessment and oral interviews held on 14 May 2026 at the Kenya School of Government, Lower Kabete, attracted highly qualified candidates and was undertaken in accordance with established recruitment guidelines,” read the statement in part.

File image of new CRA CEO Roble Said Nuno.

The CRA Chairperson expressed confidence that Nuno’s experience in public financial management and leadership will support the commission in delivering on its constitutional mandate.

Further, Wanyonyi extended her appreciation to all candidates who participated in the recruitment process.

“The Commission extends its appreciation to all candidates who participated in the process and reaffirms its commitment to transparency, meritocracy, and integrity in all its recruitment exercises,” the statement added.

The new CRA CEO is an experienced accountant with over 30 years of experience in accounting and public finance.

Nuno holds an MBA in Finance from Kenyatta University and a Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance and Accounting from Kenya Methodist University.

Previously, Nuno worked as the CEC of Finance and CEC Health in Garissa County. He has also held stints in the Kenya Urban Roads Authority and the Ministry of Roads and Transport.