Editor's Review Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has broken his silence after the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) candidate Vincent Rotich lost in the Emurua Dikirr Constituency by-election.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has broken his silence after the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) candidate Vincent Rotich lost in the Emurua Dikirr Constituency by-election.

In a statement on Friday, May 15, Gachagua hailed Rotich’s performance, describing the results as a major political statement in the South Rift region despite the defeat.

“Congratulations to the DCP candidate in the Emurua Dikkir by-election, Vincent Rotich, for the splendid performance that has shaken South Rift politics, who, for far too long, in fact for over 60 years, has been left behind in the independent Kenya. A score of 10,760 votes is no mean feat,” said Gachagua.

The DCP party leader also lauded women supporters who campaigned for the DCP candidate at night and odd hours in Emurua Dikirr.

Gachagua said he was excited with the outcome of the by-election, adding that it has positioned the DCP Party as an emerging political force in the Rift Valley region.

File image of Vincent Rotich.

At the same time, Gachagua accused President William Ruto of using state resources to influence the by-election outcome of the by-election.

“DCP party celebrating one-year tomorrow stormed Mr. William Ruto’s perceived stronghold in style, gave him a run for his money and contemporaries forcing him to release millions of shillings of taxpayer money through deprived pay slips last night through chiefs, village elders and Nyumba kumi for a night operation to bribe voters,” he alleged.

Further, Gachagua announced that he will visit Emurua Dikirr after returning from his trip to the United Kingdom to thank the supporters who backed Rotich.

“I will, on my return from overseas trip visit to the United Kingdom, personally visit you and thank those who campaigned for and supported Hon. Vincent Rotich,” he said.

Additionally, the former DP said Rotich would remain a formidable contender ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“Watch this space, Vincent Rotich will be the candidate to beat on 10th August 2027,” Gachagua concluded.

In the Thursday by-election, David Keter of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party emerged victorious, defeating Rotich, who was vying on a DCP ticket.

Keter garnered 18,266 votes in the mini poll while Rotich came in second with 10,760 votes.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared Rotich as the winner and handed him the certificate.

The UDA Party congratulated Keter, saying the win reflects the trust and confidence the residents of Emurua Dikirr have in his leadership.

“We wish you success as you take up this responsibility and work to serve the people and push forward development,” the ruling party stated.

The Emurua Dikirr MP seat fell vacant following the passing away of former legislator Johanna Ng’eno.

The late Ng’eno perished in a plane crash alongside five others in Mosop, Nandi County.