Editor's Review The Office of the Attorney General has issued a warning to societies, warning that organizations that fail to submit their annual returns risk suspension or cancellation of their registration.

The Office of the Attorney General has issued a fresh warning to societies, warning that organizations that fail to submit their annual returns risk suspension or cancellation of their registration.

In a notice on Friday, May 15, the Office of the Registrar of Societies announced a 60-day grace period for non-compliant societies to file their returns.

"All registered societies that have not filed their annual returns as required are hereby granted a grace period of sixty (60) days from the date of publication of this notice to comply," the notice read.

The registrar warned that strict enforcement measures would be taken against societies that ignore the directive once the grace period expires.

"Societies that fail to submit the required annual returns within the stated period shall be liable to enforcement action in accordance with Section 12(1)(e) of the Societies Act, which includes issuance of a notice to show cause and may result in the cancellation or suspension of registration," the notice added.

The Office of the Registrar of Societies urged all affected organizations to move with speed and comply with the legal requirements within the stipulated timeline to avoid punitive action.

File image of the Office of the Attorney General

This comes days after the Ministry of Interior issued a warning to non-compliant non-governmental organisations, urging them to complete the transition to the new Public Benefit Organizations framework before the May 13 deadline.

In a notice on Monday, May 4, the ministry said the transition is part of the implementation of the new Public Benefit Organizations regulations.

According to the ministry, the move required affected entities to review the prescribed conditions and submit updated records for verification.

"All NGOs that have not yet transitioned to the new Public Benefit Organizations (PBO) Regulations framework are required to review the prescribed requirements and to submit the prescribed information and supporting documentation to facilitate re-registration and the issuance of the appropriate certificate," the notice read.

The ministry emphasised that the transition window is limited and that all affected organisations must complete the compliance process within the stated period.

"Kindly note that the transition period lapses on 13th May 2026, and all compliance requirements must be fulfilled within this timeframe with failure affecting the organization’s legal status in the country," the notice added.