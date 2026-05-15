Editor's Review KANU Chairman Gideon Moi has raised concern over the rising cases of child disappearances, abuse, and unexplained deaths across the country.

KANU Chairman Gideon Moi has raised concern over the rising cases of child disappearances, abuse, and unexplained deaths across the country.

In a statement on Friday, May 15, he said the increasing cases involving children point to a worrying trend that requires urgent government intervention.

"Over the past few months, the country has witnessed a deeply disturbing rise in cases of child disappearances, abuse, violence, mistreatment, and unexplained deaths. What were once isolated incidents are now becoming a national crisis," he said.

Gideon cited constitutional protections for children, saying the State has a duty to safeguard minors from all forms of abuse and violence.

"Article 53(1) of the Constitution of Kenya explicitly guarantees every child the right to protection from abuse, neglect, all forms of violence, inhuman treatment and punishment, and exploitative labour.

"Yet today, far too many children across the country are increasingly becoming victims of cruelty in the very environments where they ought to be safe," he added.

Gideon further said the growing cases of violence against children reflect a moral failure in society, insisting that the country must confront the issue head-on.

"The true measure of any society is defined by its ability to protect and defend its most vulnerable members. As a nation, it is a stain on our national conscience if we do not confront the painful truth that violence and maltreatment of children are proliferating," he continued.

File image of Gideon Moi

Gideon also challenged the government to establish a coordinated emergency response system to address cases involving children more effectively.

"It is time the State Department for Children Services establishes a coordinated national response mechanism, including a rapid child emergency alert and response system, to tackle this growing threat against children," he further said.

At the same time, Gideon called on Kenyans to speak out against abuse and stop remaining silent whenever children are harmed.

"And as a society, we must reject the normalization of cruelty against children in all its forms by challenging the dangerous culture of silence and indifference to these vices. Only then can we ensure that the consequences of violence against children is severe enough to deter perpetrators," he concluded.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Gender and Heritage has launched a 90-day Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) targeting the growing cases of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in the Central Region.

In a statement on Thursday, May 14, Gender and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Hannah Wendot said the government had already directed the immediate implementation of the programme in the region.

"I have directed that a 90-day Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) be immediately undertaken to intensify interventions against the rising cases of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in the Central Region," the statement read.

Wendot noted that the government is seeking to eliminate SGBV cases in the region within the next 11 months through sustained collaboration between agencies and communities.

She explained that the initiative will focus on prevention, enforcement, protection, and strengthening community response mechanisms.

"I further directed that all relevant Government agencies work towards declaring the Central Region SGBV-free within the next 11 months through sustained prevention, enforcement, protection and community response measures," the statement added.

As part of the plan, the ministry has also established a multi-agency coordination framework that will operate from the regional level down to counties and sub-counties.

The team will include security agencies, Children Services officers, local administrators, and other stakeholders tasked with responding to SGBV and child protection cases.

"Established a multi-agency team at the regional level, to be cascaded to county and sub-county levels, bringing together security agencies, Children Services, local administration and relevant stakeholders to strengthen coordination and response against SGBV and crimes against children," the statement further read.