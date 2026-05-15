Editor's Review Matatu owners declared that they would go on a national strike on Monday, May 18.

On Friday, May 15, matatu owners announced a 50-percent hike in bus fare across the country following the rise in fuel prices in the latest review.

The President of the Matatu Owners Association, Albert Karakacha, called on all players in the public sector to effect the directive immediately.

Karakacha's announcement came following the May-June fuel price review, where the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) increased the cost of a litre of Super by Ksh16.65, and a litre of diesel by Ksh46.29.

"We are urging all our investors in the public transport that, effectively, we are increasing our fares by 50 per cent," he stated.

Karakacha further declared that there would be a nationwide strike of matatus on Monday, May 18.

A file photo of Matatu Owners Association President Albert Karakacha.



The strike will provide matatu operators and investors in the public transport sector an opportunity to air their grievances to the government.

"There will be no movement of any vehicles and all the roads will be blocked until the government listens to our cry because we have been promised and nothing has come to fruition," the MOA president explained.

Owners of Tourist Service Vehicles (TSVs) also confirmed that they would join the strike on Monday and warned the government that the Tourism Industry would be greatly affected.

The matatu owners urged commuters to bear with them as they had to address the spike in fuel costs.

On the other hand, they dared the government to try to interfere with the planned strike. They further questioned why the state could not import fuel from other producers who did not use the Strait of Hormuz as their shipping route.

They further accused EPRA of failing in its mandate to regulate the fuel sector, and alleged that the Authority had sided with cartels instead of ordinary Kenyans.