May 17, 2026 at 07:49 AM

Editor's Review The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has announced a two-week partial closure of the Ngong Road/Naivasha Road section at Junction Mall.

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has announced a two-week partial closure of the Ngong Road/Naivasha Road section at Junction Mall.

In a public notice on Sunday, May 17, KURA said the section will be closed from Monday, May 18, 2026, to Sunday, May 31, 2026, between 8:00 PM and 4:00 AM.

The authority explained that the closure is aimed at allowing contractors to undertake asphalt works as part of the road’s final finishing phase.

“We wish to notify the general public that a section of Ngong Road / Naivasha Road at the Junction Mall will be partially closed as from Monday 18th, May 2026, till Sunday 31st, May 2026, both days inclusive. The closing will be carried as from 8:00 PM to 4:00 AM.

“This is to allow the contractor to undertake the Asphalt works as part of the final finishing works,” read the notice in part.

File image of Ngong Road–Naivasha Road flyover.

KURA advised motorists to use alternative routes during the period and to follow directions issued by traffic police officers and marshals stationed at the site.

Further, the authority apologised to members of the public for the inconvenience caused by the scheduled closure.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused as we endeavour to Transform Urban Mobility,” KURA added.

This comes days after Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo announced that the construction of the Ngong Road–Naivasha Road flyover is in its final stages.

In an update on Monday, May 11, PS Omollo said the steel superstructure and primary structural framework are complete.

He noted that the ongoing works include deck slab installation, asphalt surfacing, line marking, and the mounting of high-mast LED luminaires and ancillary lighting infrastructure.

“The construction of the Ngong Road–Naivasha Road (Junction Mall) Flyover, currently in its final stages, marks another major step in redefining Nairobi's infrastructural capacity as a modern and globally competitive Capital City,” read the statement in part.

The project features an 800-metre elevated dual carriageway incorporating a 254-metre steel bridge section, with four traffic lanes designed to separate through-traffic from local access around the Junction Mall intersection.

The overpass will also incorporate pedestrian walkways, where street furniture, including resting benches, will be installed, alongside cycling lanes and upgraded stormwater drainage systems to mitigate flooding.

PS Omollo highlighted that the project is expected to ease traffic congestion from Ngong Town to Nairobi CBD while improving connectivity to the Talanta Stadium ahead of the AFCON 2027 tournament.