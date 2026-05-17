May 17, 2026 at 08:54 AM

Editor's Review Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are to be experienced in various parts of the country today.

The Kenya Meteorological Department released its latest 24‑hour forecast, covering conditions from Saturday evening through Sunday, May 17.

The bulletin released on Saturday, May 16, pointed to ongoing rainfall across much of the country, with the heaviest showers expected in the Highlands on both sides of the Rift Valley.

Strong southerly and southeasterly winds surpassing 25 knots (12.5 m/s) are projected across sections of the northwestern, northeastern, and southeastern lowland counties.

Highlands West of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, and Rift Valley

Counties affected include Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia, Bungoma, Kisumu, Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Siaya, Homabay, Kericho, Nandi, Bomet, Nakuru, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Trans‑Nzoia, and Narok.

Showers and thunderstorms are anticipated in select areas tonight, with mainly sunny intervals and rainfall likely in some places during the morning.

By afternoon, showers and thunderstorms are expected in limited locations.

Highlands East of the Rift Valley

Counties covered are Nyeri, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Embu, Meru, Kiambu, Tharaka Nithi, Laikipia, Nyandarua, and Nairobi.

A few areas will experience showers tonight, while sunny breaks with rainfall are likely in some places during the morning.

File image of heavy rains in Nairobi.

Showers are forecast in limited areas during the afternoon.

Northwestern Kenya

Turkana and Samburu counties fall under this zone.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected in some areas tonight, with sunny intervals and rainfall likely in the morning.

By afternoon, showers and thunderstorms are forecast in limited places.

Strong southeasterly winds exceeding 25 knots (12.5 m/s) are anticipated over parts of Turkana County.

Northeastern Kenya

Marsabit, Garissa, Mandera, Wajir, and Isiolo counties are included.

Tonight will bring partly cloudy conditions, while tomorrow is expected to feature sunny intervals throughout the day.

Strong southerly to southeasterly winds above 25 knots (12.5 m/s) are forecast over sections of these counties.

Southeastern Lowlands

Counties in this region include Machakos, Makueni, Kitui, Taita Taveta, and Kajiado.

Showers are expected in a few areas tonight, with sunny intervals and light rainfall likely in the morning.

By afternoon, showers are forecast in limited places.

Strong southerly winds exceeding 25 knots (12.5 m/s) are anticipated over parts of Makueni, Kitui, and Taita Taveta.

Kenyan Coast

Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu, and Tana River counties are covered.

Showers are expected in some areas tonight, rainfall is likely in a few places during the morning, and showers are forecast again in limited areas in the afternoon.