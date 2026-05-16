May 16, 2026 at 05:11 PM

Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Nairobi, Machakos, and Kisumu counties on Sunday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Nairobi, Machakos, and Kisumu counties on Sunday, May 17.

In a notice on Saturday, May 16, the company said the planned outages are part of routine maintenance works.

In Nairobi County, the outage will affect parts of South C from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Areas set to experience the interruption include Ole Sereni Hotel, The Curve, Next Gen Mall, Eka Hotel, Bandari Phase 1 and 2, Real Estate, Highway Estate, Amboseli Estate, Dafam, and College of Insurance.

Bellevue Apartments, Ministry of Fisheries, Mtihiani House, African Airline Association, Stockwell Homes, Kenya Re Apartments, and adjacent customers will also be affected.

In Machakos County, the outage will affect Athi River between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

Affected areas include Petrocity, Athi 55 Business Park, Mlolongo Phase 3, Kathangaita, Sabaki Anthena, Signature Mall, and nearby customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

Meanwhile, several areas in Kisumu County will also experience electricity interruptions on Sunday.

The first outage in the county will affect Chiga and Kases areas from 9.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m.

Areas listed include Chiga Kalusi, Chiga Mission Hospital, Rweya, Landi Matope, Maawa, Obumba, Kasarani, Bungu, Kasese, and adjacent customers.

Another scheduled outage in Kisumu County will affect Chemelil Town and Awasi Town from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Areas expected to be affected include Chemelil Town, Awasi Town, Pala, CEABUD Quarry, Oneno Nam, Office Ngeny, Achego, Got Nyithindo, Karapul, Wanganga, Rock Land Stone Field Quarry, Nyakunguru, Ngula, Gogni, Rajope Quarry, and nearby customers.

A separate outage in the Tabmul area will run from 11.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. affecting Tambul, Bugon, Kapsasur, Emit, Chemutia, and adjacent customers.