May 17, 2026 at 09:09 AM

Editor's Review Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has gazetted a new state lodge in Homa Bay County.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has gazetted a new state lodge in Homa Bay County.

In a gazette notice issued on Friday, May 15, CS Murkomen declared the County Commissioners' residence in Homa Bay as a new state lodge.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares Homa Bay County Commissioner’s Residence as a State Lodge as from the date of this publication,” the notice read.

The declaration comes a year after CS Murkomen gazetted two new state lodges in the country.

In a notice dated Thursday, April 17, 2025, Murkomen gazetted the Bungoma County Commissioner’s official residence as a state lodge.

File image of President William Ruto and Governor Gladys Wanga at the Homa Bay State Lodge.

The Interior Cabinet Secretary also gazetted the Kwale County Commissioner’s official residence as a state lodge.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares the Bungoma County Commissioner and Kwale County Commissioner’s official residences as State Lodges,” the notice read.

The declaration of the Homa Bay State Lodge adds the town to the list of Kenyan regions hosting state lodges.

Other state lodges are located in Kakamega, Eldoret, Kitale, Rumuruti, Makueni, Cherangany, Kisii, Kilifi, and Sagana.

Similar to the State House in Mombasa, Kisumu, and Nairobi, state lodges are official residences across the country that host the President when visiting a particular area.

Notably, the construction of the Homa Bay State Lodge was completed in May 2025 ahead of the Madaraka Day celebration, which was held in Homa Bay on June 1, 2025.

The State Lodge features a main building designated for presidential use and an auxiliary building for security personnel and staff.

The State Lodge compound is secured by a perimeter wall topped with razor wire and an electric fence.