Editor's Review Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now says the opposition and President William Ruto will share the Rift Valley region votes evenly in the 2027 General election.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now says the opposition and President William Ruto will share the Rift Valley region votes evenly in the 2027 General election.

Speaking on Saturday, May 16, during his tour of the United Kingdom (UK), Gachagua cited the recent Emurua Dikirr by-election as a sign of declining support for President William Ruto in his backyard.

The DCP leader claimed that residents of Emurua Dikirr were bribed to vote for the UDA candidate, but a number of them still voted for the DCP candidate.

“We had a by-election in a place called Emura Dikirr, that is Ruto’s supposed bedroom; he had to bribe people at home to vote for UDA, and 11,000 people took his money and voted against him.

“I can tell you that in the Rift Valley, we shall split the votes with Ruto half- half and that is the only place he will get half,” Gachagua said.

File image of Rigathi Gachagua.

The former DP also said that the Head of State has lost support in the Nyanza region to the Linda Mwananchi team.

“Nyanza, where he was relying on Sifuna and his group, we already have 74 percent. The guy is in total trouble.

“Sometimes I feel sorry for him. He was once my person, but when I remember how Kenyans have suffered, I say it is okay,” added Gachagua.

His sentiments come after UDA’s David Keter won the recent Emurua Dikirr constituency by-election.

Keter garnered 18,266 votes in the mini poll to defeat Wincent Rotich of DCP, who came in second with 10,760 votes.

In a statement after the by-election results were announced, Gachagua hailed Rotich’s performance, describing the results as a major political statement in the South Rift region despite the defeat.

“Congratulations to the DCP candidate in the Emurua Dikkir by-election, Vincent Rotich, for the splendid performance that has shaken South Rift politics, who, for far too long, in fact for over 60 years, has been left behind in independent Kenya. A score of 10,760 votes is no mean feat,” said Gachagua.

Gachagua also said he was excited with the outcome of the by-election, adding that it has positioned the DCP Party as an emerging political force in the Rift Valley region.