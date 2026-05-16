Editor's Review President William Ruto has departed for Baku, Azerbaijan, to attend the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

President William Ruto has departed for Baku, Azerbaijan, to attend the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

In a statement issued on Saturday, May 16, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said Kenya had been invited to the global forum in recognition of the country’s achievements in housing and urban renewal programmes.

"President William Ruto departs this evening for Baku, Azerbaijan, to attend the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum, where Kenya has been invited in recognition of its leadership and success in affordable housing and sustainable urban development," the statement read.

Mohamed noted that the global forum, convened by UN-Habitat, would bring together governments, investors, development agencies, cities, and civil society groups to discuss solutions to the housing crisis and urban growth challenges.

"Convened by UN-Habitat, WUF13 will bring together governments, investors, cities, civil society, and development partners to address the global housing crisis and advance sustainable urban development. Kenya will showcase the impact of its Affordable Housing Programme in transforming informal settlements, creating jobs, and supporting entrepreneurship," the statement added.

Mohamed added that Kenya would use the event to seek partnerships and investment support aimed at scaling up ongoing housing and urban renewal projects across the country.

"The Forum will also provide an opportunity for Kenya to mobilise partnerships and investments to expand and scale the Affordable Housing Programme and urban renewal initiatives, including the Nairobi Rivers Regeneration Programme," the statement continued.

Mohamed further said Ruto would attend the forum in his role as the global champion for adequate housing, a title conferred by UN-Habitat due to Kenya’s affordable housing efforts.

"In his capacity as the global champion for adequate housing, an honour conferred on him by UN-Habitat in recognition of the progress made through Kenya's affordable housing programme, President Ruto will advocate innovative financing models and reforms to the global financial architecture to unlock greater investment in housing and infrastructure across Africa," the statement further read.

File image of President William Ruto

Mohamed also revealed that Ruto is expected to hold bilateral talks with several leaders and investors during the visit, including Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev.

"On the sidelines of the Forum, President Ruto will hold bilateral engagements with Heads of State, investors, and development partners, including the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to strengthen cooperation in energy, 1Cl, intrastructure, and Special Economic Lones, while expanding markets for Kenyan agricultural exports,' the statement noted.

After concluding his engagements in Azerbaijan, Ruto will travel to Kazakhstan for an official State Visit focused on trade and investment cooperation.

"President Ruto will thereafter travel to Astana, Kazakhstan, for a State Visit focused on trade, logistics, energy, technology, tourism, financial services, and labour mobility.

"He will hold bilateral talks with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and witness the signing of agreements on investment, transport, ICT, tourism, and diplomatic cooperation," the statement revealed.

Mohamed added that the visit would also seek to advance major projects and partnerships involving Kenya’s ports, exports, technology, and energy sectors.

"The visit will also advance plans for a logistics hub at the Port of Mombasa or Lamu, tea and coffee hubs in Astana, and cooperation in nuclear energy, cybersecurity, space technology, and financial services," the statement concluded.

Elsewhere, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua revealed that his tour of the United Kingdom will not last for a month as initially planned.

Speaking at JKIA before his departure, he explained that he had shortened his trip to about a week so that he could quickly come back to Kenya.

Gachagua claimed that it would be irresponsible of him to stay away from the country when Kenyans are suffering because of the newly announced fuel prices.

"I was to go to the UK for one month for a series of activities. However, because of the crisis we have and the pressure I have received from Kenyans, I have to cut short the trip to 5 or 6 days.

"We cannot leave the country when the people of Kenya are in trouble and struggling. It is my civic duty to fight for the people of Kenya," he stated.

Gachagua revealed that he would hold a virtual meeting with other leaders in the United Opposition to decide on the next course of action.

He hinted that calling for demonstrations to protest the new fuel prices was among the options to be considered.

"If we have to take to the streets, so be it. If we need to stop the transport sector until the matter is addressed, then we have to," he reiterated.

Gachagua stated that despite the United Opposition making clear their demands to President William Ruto and offering him options on how to cushion Kenyans from high fuel prices, he turned a deaf ear to them.

He claimed Ruto had rejected their counsel to drop the government-to-government deal, do away with VAT imposed and fuel and the Ksh7 Petroleum Levy charged on every litre of fuel.

"We simply have to force him. It is as if we are talking to a stone. The more we talk to him, the more he increases his appetite for public funds and appetite to fleece Kenyans," he stated.

Gachagua stated that the new fuel prices would not only paralyse business in the country but also cause a spike in the cost of basic commodities.

He claimed that Kenyans are already in financial distress due to high taxation and that the fuel price hike would only make things worse for them.