May 17, 2026 at 09:41 AM

Editor's Review Police officers from Lolgorian Police Station have shot dead two suspected thugs and recovered an AK-47 rifle.

Police officers from Lolgorian Police Station have shot dead two suspected thugs and recovered an AK-47 rifle.

In a statement on Sunday, May 17, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the officers trailed the suspects to Olakira and found the gang breaking into a local pub and loading assorted alcoholic beverages into their possession.

Upon spotting the officers, the three suspects abandoned the stolen goods, jumped onto a waiting getaway motorcycle, and fled the scene.

“Acting on intelligence, the officers trailed the suspects to Olakira, where they caught the miscreants red-handed breaking into a local pub and packing assorted alcoholic drinks.

“On spotting the police, the trio abandoned their loot, hopped onto a standby getaway motorcycle, and sped into the pitch-black night,” read the statement in part.

File image of an AK-47 rifle, magazine, and Maasai swords.

The police officers pursued the three suspects and cornered them in the Olkilorit area.

The officers challenged the suspects to surrender, but they opened fire on the officers, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire.

During the exchange, the police officers fatally injured two of the suspects while the third suspect managed to escape with gunshot wounds.

“The officers responded with calibrated, lethal force, fatally injuring two suspects. However, one suspect managed to escape with gunshot wounds,” DCI said.

The police recovered an AK-47 rifle with a magazine loaded with two rounds of ammunition, 2 Maasai swords, a claw hammer, a Red Boxer Motorcycle, assorted alcoholic beverages, and other items at the scene.

The bodies of the deceased suspects were moved to the Transmara West Sub-County Hospital Level 4 Mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Meanwhile, officers have launched a manhunt for the third suspect who escaped with gunshot wounds.

This comes weeks after police officers shot dead a suspected gang member and recovered a Tokarev pistol in Dandora, Nairobi County.

According to the DCI, officers from Dandora Police Station were on routine patrol when they encountered a three-member gang robbing members of the public along Councillor Opundo Road.

The police officers challenged the suspects to surrender; however, one of them drew a firearm and started shooting at the officers.

In response, the officers opened fire and gunned down the suspect. However, his accomplices managed to escape the incident on foot.

A search conducted on the fatally injured suspect led to the recovery of a Tokarev pistol loaded with two live rounds of 9mm ammunition, a military knife, and two mobile phones

The body of the deceased was moved to the Nairobi City Mortuary pending identification and post-mortem examination.