May 18, 2026 at 09:25 AM

Editor's Review The Ministry of Interior has issued an update on the ongoing rehabilitation of Maruba Dam in Machakos County.

The Ministry of Interior has issued an update on the ongoing rehabilitation of Maruba Dam in Machakos County.

In a statement on Monday, May 18, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the project forms part of efforts to address long-standing water challenges that have affected Machakos and the wider Eastern Region for decades.

Omollo said many residents had for years struggled with unreliable water access due to historical neglect by previous administrations.

"For far too long, Machakos, and indeed the wider Eastern Region, has been dismissed in careless jest as a land of 'dust and shrubs,' a narrative born of neglect.

"Access to reliable water, a most basic human need, is a gap that previous regimes failed to decisively close, leaving generations to endure scarcity and uncertainty," the statement read.

File image of Maruba Dam in Machakos County

Omollo said the rehabilitation works at Maruba Dam are intended to restore dignity to residents while supporting development and economic growth in the area.

"Through deliberate investment and focused leadership, the ongoing rehabilitation of Maruba Dam and its integration into the broader Machakos Water Supply Project signals a firm commitment to restoring dignity, unlocking potential and ending the historical injustices that have long burdened the people," the statement added.

File image of the rehabilitated Maruba Dam in Machakos County

According to Omollo, the project is being implemented under the stewardship of the Tanathi Water Works Development Agency and involves major infrastructure upgrades to improve water supply systems.

"Under the stewardship of the Tanathi Water Works Development Agency, the upgrade includes the installation of high-capacity elevated steel storage tanks, electro-mechanical pump sets and advanced intake and transmission systems designed to optimize water abstraction, storage and distribution," the statement further read.

File image of the rehabilitated Maruba Dam in Machakos County

Omollo added that the new systems are expected to improve efficiency and stabilize water supply across several areas within Machakos County.

"These enhancements will significantly improve system efficiency, ensure pressure stabilization across the network and guarantee a more reliable and sustainable water supply to Machakos Township, Muvuti, Kimutwa, Kiima Kimwe, Mumbuni and Katheka Kai," the statement concluded.

File image of the rehabilitated Maruba Dam in Machakos County

This comes days after Omollo issued an update on the ongoing reconstruction and modernisation of Ithookwe Airstrip in Kitui County.

In a statement on Thursday, May 14, he said the project is currently in its final stages of construction.

Omollo noted that a 950-metre-long and 15-metre-wide asphalt runway has been completed, with proper grading, compaction, and finishing works to meet aviation standards.

"Now in its final stages, the project has delivered a newly paved 950-metre asphalt runway (Runway 05/23), approximately 15 metres wide, complete with proper grading, compaction and surface finishing to meet aviation standards," he said.

Omollo also said the works include a modern terminal building with a VIP reception area and lounges tailored for dignitaries and business travellers.

He mentioned that supporting infrastructure has been completed at the airstrip, including a secure perimeter fence, a bitumen-standard car park, and an internal access driveway.

"The expanded and well-marked apron enhances aircraft manoeuvrability, ensuring efficient parking and seamless ground operations for light aircraft and helicopters," he stated.

At the same time, Omollo said the airstrip is already improving travel efficiency, cutting flight time to Nairobi and Mombasa to about 35 minutes.

Further, he outlined that the airstrip serves as a vital link connecting Nairobi, Mombasa, Garissa and Wajir, while opening up Kitui as a gateway for mining investors, tourists to the South Kitui Game Reserve.

"The upgraded infrastructure is designed to attract regular commercial light-aircraft services, stimulating trade, tourism and broader economic activity for local communities," he concluded.