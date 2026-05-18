May 18, 2026 at 07:52 AM

Editor's Review Thousands of Kenyans were left stranded on Monday, May 18, morning as Matatu operators stayed off the road, paralyzing public transport in Nairobi.

Thousands of Kenyans were left stranded on Monday, May 18, morning as Matatu operators stayed off the road, paralyzing public transport in Nairobi.

Photos and videos seen by Nairobileo.co.ke showed a huge number of commuters stranded at bus stops across many estates.

The majority of the affected commuters were those traveling to the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) for work.

File image of Kenyans stranded along Thika Road.

The matatu strike forced a section of Kenyans to walk or rely on boda bodas to get to work.

The matatu operators have also blocked major roads heading to Nairobi CBD, including sections of Thika Road.

The strike comes after the Motorists Association of Kenya (MAK) and other transport stakeholders announced a nationwide strike over rising fuel prices.

File image of commuters stranded as matatus keep off the roads.

In a statement on Saturday, May 16, the association said the decision followed a stakeholders’ meeting held in Nairobi, where transport sector players accused the government and the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) of imposing unfair fuel price hikes.

"Under the Transport Alliance, Transport associations hereby issues a nationwide strike notice effective Monday, 18th May 2026, in protest against the continued sharp and unjustified increase in fuel prices imposed by the Government through EPRA," the statement read.

The association noted that the strike would involve matatu owners and operators, boda boda associations, digital cab operators, tourist vehicle operators, cargo and freight transporters, and commuter representatives.

File image of Kenyans walking to Nairobi CBD.

Meanwhile, the National Police Service (NPS) has assured Kenyans of enhanced security during the matatu strike.

NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga, in a statement on Sunday night, said the service has put in security measures to ensure normal operations across the country.

File image of Kenyans stranded due to Matatu strike.

“The NPS wishes to assure Kenyans of their security as they go about their duties tomorrow. Security measures have been enhanced, and any disruptive conduct will be dealt with firmly and in accordance with the law,” the statement read.