Editor's Review The former governor describe his father as a respected leader who previously served as a Member of Parliament and elder in the community.

Former Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati has announced the death of his father, Mzee Patrick Wangamati, following a period of illness and hospitalisation.

In a statement on Monday, May 18, he said his father passed away in the early hours of the morning while receiving treatment in Bungoma.

Wangamati went on to describe his father as a respected leader who previously served as a Member of Parliament and elder in the community.

"It is with deep sorrow that I announce the passing of our beloved father, Mzee Patrick Wangamati, who rested this morning at 4:00am.

"Mzee Wangamati, a former Member of Parliament and a respected elder, passed away while receiving treatment at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Bungoma," he said.

Wangamati revealed that his late father had been battling health complications in recent months, leading to several hospital visits in Bungoma and Nairobi.

"In the recent past, he had been in and out of hospital, including Nairobi Hospital and Bungoma West Hospital.

"As we come to terms with this great loss, we humbly ask for prayers, comfort and support through this difficult period," he added.

File image of Patrick Wangamati and his father Mzee Patrick

Among those who mourned the veteran politician was Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, who paid tribute to him as a patient and respected elder who offered guidance to many.

"I have received with great sadness news of the passing of Mzee Patrick Wangamati this morning. I had a lot of respect for this Mzee, he guided softly but firmly and with great patience.

"To my brother Wycliffe, the entire Wangamati family and the Mulembe nation in general, poleni sana," he wrote.

Elsewhere, former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi is mourning following the death of his lastborn daughter, Anita Kendi Kiraitu.

In a statement on Thursday, May 14, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua confirmed the devastating news and conveyed condolences to the Murungi family.

"I have learnt of the passing of Anita Kendi Kiraitu, daughter of our respected elder and 2nd Governor of Meru County, Kiraitu Murungi, with deep sorrow," he said.

Gachagua noted that he and his spouse, Reverend Dorcas Rigathi, were standing with the family in grief following the loss.

"Mheshimiwa Kiraitu and your family, please accept deepest condolences from Rev. Dorcas Rigathi and I during this difficult moment. We are truly sorry for the loss of your daughter," he added.

Water Cabinet Secretary Eric Mugaa also sent his condolences, noting that no parent should ever endure the pain of losing a child.

"It is with deep sadness that I have received the news of the passing on of Anita Kendi Kiraitu, daughter of former Meru Governor, Kiraitu Murungi. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Hon. Kiraitu and the entire family during this profoundly difficult time.

"My thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate this painful moment of grief. No parent should ever endure the pain of losing a young one. May Almighty God grant the family strength, comfort, and peace, and may Anita’s soul rest in eternal peace," he stated.