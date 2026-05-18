May 18, 2026 at 10:22 AM

Editor's Review Transport across several parts of the country has been paralyzed due to the ongoing matatu strike.

Transport across several parts of the country has been paralyzed due to the ongoing matatu strike.

In a statement on Monday, May 18, the Kenya Red Cross said the nationwide strike has affected movement in nine counties.

“Movement has been disrupted in several parts of the country following a nationwide transport sector strike linked to fuel price increases,” read part of the statement.

The counties affected by the matatu strike include Nairobi, Mombasa, Kiambu, Machakos, Kajiado, Kisumu, Embu, Murang’a, and Makueni.

The organization noted that major disruptions have been reported along Thika Road, Kitengela, Rongai, Machakos Junction, and North Airport Road.

File image of Kenyans stranded along Thika Road.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, the disruptions have largely affected public transport, taxis, boda bodas, and cargo movement.

“Major disruption reported along Thika Road, Kitengela, Rongai, Machakos Junction, and North Airport Road, with impacts on public transport, taxis, boda bodas, and cargo movement. Kenya Red Cross is monitoring the situation as it evolves,” the statement added.

On Saturday, May 16, public transport stakeholders called for a nationwide strike over fuel prices.

The stakeholders accused the government and the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) of imposing unfair fuel price hikes.

"Under the Transport Alliance, Transport associations hereby issues a nationwide strike notice effective Monday, 18th May 2026, in protest against the continued sharp and unjustified increase in fuel prices imposed by the Government through EPRA," the statement read.

On Monday morning, thousands of commuters were left stranded at bus stops as the matatu operators stayed off the roads.

The matatu strike forced several Kenyans to walk to work, with others opting to use boda bodas to get to their destinations.

Meanwhile, Treasury CS John Mbadi has announced that President William Ruto will chair a meeting on fuel prices after returning from his visit to Azerbaijan.

According to Mbadi, the meeting will explore interventions aimed at cushioning Kenyans from rising fuel prices.

“We can only hope that this war will end, but as we hope, we must make some decisions. I am sure as a government we will sit again when the president comes back. He will have to look at what else we can do,” CS Mbadi said.