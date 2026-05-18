Editor's Review Rwanda currently has the highest petrol prices in East Africa, followed by Kenya.

Rwanda currently has the highest petrol prices in East Africa, followed by Kenya, according to the latest regional pricing data and recent reviews by regulatory authorities.

In the May 14, 2026, pricing cycle, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) increased diesel prices by KSh46.29 per litre, bringing the retail price in Nairobi to KSh242.92 per litre. Super petrol prices were also raised by Ksh16.65 per litre, pushing the retail price to Ksh214.25 per litre.

In comparison, according to the retail prices announced by the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) in Tanzania on May 6, a litre of super petrol in Dar es Salaam retails at approximately Ksh204 (Tsh4,115), while diesel retails at around Ksh211 (Tsh4,248).

Unlike Kenya and Tanzania, where governments regulate maximum pump prices, Uganda operates under an open-market system, allowing petrol stations to set their own retail prices.

On average, Uganda has the third-highest fuel prices in the region, with super petrol retailing at around Ksh179.74 per litre, while diesel sells at approximately Ksh171.37 per litre.

The ongoing matatu strike in Kenya over fuel prices.

In Rwanda, super petrol currently retails at about Ksh259.09 per litre, while diesel goes for around Ksh194.70 per litre, according to the latest price adjustments announced by the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) in April 2026.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia continues to record some of the lowest fuel prices in the region, with super petrol retailing at approximately Ksh137.75 per litre, while diesel sells at around Ksh148.41 per litre.

According to EPRA, the sharp increase in fuel prices was driven by higher landed costs recorded in April 2026, largely attributed to the conflict in the Middle East and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route used for fuel imports into Kenya and other countries.

In April, the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increased by 10 per cent, from US$823.27 (about Ksh106,327) per cubic metre in March 2026 to US$906.23 (about Ksh117,042) per cubic metre in April 2026.

The landed cost of Diesel increased by 20.32 per cent, from US$1,073.82 (about Ksh138,687) per cubic metre to US$1,291.98 (about Ksh166,863) per cubic metre.

“The Authority has calculated the prices on the basis of 8% VAT on petroleum products pursuant to Legal Notice No. 70 dated 15th April 2026,” EPRA stated.

“Further, the Government will, in this cycle, cushion consumers through the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) Fund by utilising approximately Ksh5 billion to subsidise the prices of Diesel and Kerosene.”

As a result, public transport operators announced a 50 per cent hike in fare prices, alongside a nationwide strike beginning Monday, May 18.

“Following a high-level consultative meeting held today, Sunday, 17th May 2026, all stakeholders in Kenya’s transport sector have unanimously reaffirmed that no vehicle shall move starting midnight today.

“The nationwide Transport Sector Fuel Strike scheduled for Monday, May 18, 2026, is fully on,” read the statement by the Transport Sector Alliance.