Editor's Review Detectives have arrested a woman believed to be the mastermind behind a gold scam that allegedly defrauded an American investor of more than Ksh55.7 million.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a woman believed to be the mastermind behind a gold scam that allegedly defrauded an American investor of more than Ksh55.7 million.

In a statement on Sunday, May 17, the DCI said the suspect was apprehended following investigations by detectives attached to the Nairobi Regional Headquarters after the foreign national reported being conned in a fake gold deal.

"A woman believed to be the mastermind behind a gold scam that fleeced an American national of USDT 431,380 has been arrested by detectives domiciled at the DCI Nairobi Regional Headquarters," the statement read.

According to investigators, the fraudsters lured the investor into the deal by promising to supply a large consignment of genuine gold bars.

The DCI said the American investor later travelled to Nairobi to finalize the transaction, unaware that the suspects had allegedly orchestrated an elaborate scheme to swindle him.

"The con game began with sweet promises and polished deals, as the smooth-talking suspects convinced the foreign investor they could supply 400 kilograms of genuine gold bars.

"Hooked by the seemingly lucrative deal, the American national flew into Nairobi to seal the agreement, unaware he was stepping straight into a carefully staged trap," the statement added.

Detectives said the suspects went to great lengths to make the transaction appear legitimate, including drafting documents and conducting negotiations before the victim transferred the money.

"Everything appeared convincing, as documents were drawn, negotiations held, and once the fraudulent agreement was signed, the victim transferred millions into the suspects’ bank accounts, believing the gold shipment would be delivered as agreed," the statement further read.

File image of the suspect

However, shortly after receiving the funds, the suspects reportedly disappeared without delivering any gold.

Calls to the alleged dealers reportedly went unanswered, prompting the victim to realize he had been defrauded and report the matter to the DCI.

The agency said investigators launched a manhunt that eventually led them to a residence in Kilimani, Nairobi, where the main suspect was arrested.

The DCI added that another suspect managed to escape before detectives arrived.

"Detectives immediately launched a painstaking manhunt, piecing together forensic leads that eventually led them to Crystal Villas in Kilimani, where the prime suspect, Mildred Kache aka Sabreena Ayesha, was cornered and arrested.

"Her accomplice, Ibrahim Yusuf Mohamed, however, sensed the detectives closing in and slipped through the net, abandoning a black Mercedes-Benz E50 registration number KCV 910C," the statement noted.

Police said the abandoned vehicle was seized and towed to the Nairobi Regional Headquarters yard, where it is being held as an exhibit as investigations continue.

Meanwhile, detectives said efforts to track down the second suspect are ongoing as the arrested woman remains in custody awaiting arraignment.

"While Mildred is currently cooling her heels in police custody, undergoing processing ahead of her arraignment, detectives are hot on the heels of the other suspect who managed to evade capture," the statement concluded.

This comes months after a Kenyan man was arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts in connection with defrauding an Australian national of $600,000 (Ksh77.8 million) in a fake gold scheme.

In a statement on Thursday, March 26, the DCI said Duncan Okaka Okonji was charged with conspiracy to defraud.

The accused denied the charge and was released on a bond of Ksh5 million or an alternative cash bail of Ksh1 million, with two contact persons.

According to the DCI, the alleged fraud dates back to October 2025, when the complainant, while in Dubai, was introduced to an individual identified as Marshall Morrison, who posed as an American investor.

Morrison linked the Australian investor to Okonji, who presented himself as a facilitator of a 590 kg gold consignment transaction.

"Investigations further indicate that the complainant was taken to Tanzania, where he was shown purported mining sites, before being brought to Kenya," the DCI stated.

The suspects allegedly staged a series of meetings and prepared documentation to convince the victim that arrangements were underway to ship the gold consignment to Dubai.

The complainant transferred the Ksh77.8 million to the suspects through Conrad Law Advocates LLC after believing the deal was legitimate.

However, suspicions later arose, prompting the Australian national to report the matter to the DCI.

"Believing the transaction to be legitimate, the complainant reportedly transferred USD 600,000 through Conrad Law Advocates LLC before later suspecting fraud and reporting the matter to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)," the DCI added.