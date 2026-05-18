Editor's Review The China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) has announced employment opportunities for its ongoing Rironi-Gilgil (A8) and Rironi-Maai Mahiu-Naivasha (A8 South) Road Project.

The China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) has announced employment opportunities for its ongoing Rironi-Gilgil (A8) and Rironi-Maai Mahiu-Naivasha (A8 South) Road Project.

In a notice circulated on Monday, May 18, the company invited qualified candidates to apply for various positions across construction, technical, operational, and support departments.

According to CRBC, applications are open for multiple job categories within construction and site works, including general labourers, masons, steel fixers, formwork carpenters, concrete workers, welders, foremen, and piling workers.

The corporation is also seeking drivers and plant operators for the project.

Available positions include truck drivers, light vehicle drivers, water bowser drivers, oil tanker drivers, crane operators, crawler crane operators, piling rig operators, excavator operators, loader operators, grader operators, roller operators, bulldozer operators, and other machinery operators.

Additionally, several technical and support roles have been advertised, Including civil engineers, surveyors, plant and equipment engineers, mechanics, electricians, health, safety and environment (HSE) officers and assistants, management support officers, and security personnel.

File image of the Rironi-Maai Mahiu-Naivasha highway

Applicants are required to be legally eligible to work in Kenya and must possess a valid National Identification Card.

The company further requires candidates to have relevant work experience and valid licences or professional certificates where applicable.

Preference will also be given to qualified candidates drawn from communities living along the project corridor.

Interested applicants are required to submit their Curriculum Vitae, a copy of their National ID, relevant academic or professional certificates and licences, contact details, and clearly indicate the position they are applying for.

Applications should be sent via email to [email protected].

The deadline for submission of applications has been set for Monday, May 25.

The company has emphasized that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted after the recruitment process.

At the same time, the corporation has issued a strong warning to the public over recruitment fraud, clarifying that no fees are charged at any stage of the hiring process, including application, registration, interviews, medical checks, processing, or facilitation.

It further noted that no agent, broker, or third party is authorized to collect money from applicants.

Elsewhere, this comes days after the National Employment Authority (NEA) warned Kenyans against engaging with an unregistered recruitment agency identified as M-Ajira.

In a statement on Friday, May 15, the authority cautioned job seekers and the public to remain vigilant when seeking employment opportunities abroad through private agencies.

"The National Employment Authority wishes to caution job seekers and members of the public against engaging with a private recruitment agency operating under the name M-Ajira," the statement read.

NEA stated that the agency had not been registered as required under the Labour Institutions Act, therefore failing to meet the legal requirements regulating recruitment and placement services for migrant workers.

"The agency is not registered by the National Employment Authority (NEA) as required under the Labour Institutions Act, 2007 and has therefore not complied with the legal framework governing recruitment and placement of jobseekers in employment abroad," the statement added.

The authority urged Kenyans seeking jobs abroad to confirm the registration status of agencies before engaging them to avoid falling victim to fraud or illegal recruitment schemes.

"Job seekers and prospective migrant workers are encouraged to verify the authenticity of the registration status of any recruitment agency they wish to engage with," the statement concluded.