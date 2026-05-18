Editor's Review The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecast continued rainfall in several parts of the country during the week of May 19 to May 25.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecast continued rainfall in several parts of the country during the week of May 19 to May 25.

According to the latest weekly weather outlook issued on Monday, May 18, showers and thunderstorms are expected in regions including the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the South Rift Valley, the Coast, and parts of the Southeastern Lowlands and Northeastern Kenya.

The Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley are expected to experience sunny intervals in the mornings, although rains may occur in a few areas.

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely over several places, while nights are expected to remain partly cloudy with occasional showers in some locations.

In Northwestern Kenya, residents should expect sunny intervals during the day and partly cloudy conditions at night. However, the department noted that morning rains could still occur in a few areas.

The forecast for the Highlands East of the Rift Valley indicates cloudy mornings that will gradually break into sunny intervals.

Afternoon showers are expected over a few places, while nights are likely to remain partly cloudy with occasional showers.

For Northeastern Kenya, the weather is expected to remain largely sunny during the day with partly cloudy nights. Nonetheless, isolated morning rains may still be experienced in some places.

File image of Kenya Met headquarters

The Southeastern Lowlands are also expected to experience sunny intervals during the day and partly cloudy nights, though afternoon showers may occur in a few areas.

At the Coast, sunny intervals are expected during the daytime, while partly cloudy conditions are forecast at night.

The department added that morning and night showers may occur over a few places along the coastal strip.

The forecast further indicates that daytime maximum temperatures exceeding 30°C are likely in some parts of the Coast, the Southeastern Lowlands, as well as Northeastern and Northwestern Kenya.

Meanwhile, night-time minimum temperatures are expected to drop below 10°C in a few areas within the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, the Central Rift Valley, and areas around Mount Kilimanjaro.

This new forecast comes a day after Kenya Met forecasted enhanced rainfall in several parts of the country, particularly over the Highlands West and East of the Rift Valley, as well as strong winds in some regions.

In a weather outlook shared on Sunday, May 17, Kenya Met said showers and thunderstorms were expected in various regions on Sunday night, Monday morning, and in the afternoon, with some areas likely to experience increased rainfall intensity.

According to the forecast, the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley were expected to experience showers and thunderstorms over a few places that night.

The regions were also expected to have mainly sunny intervals with rains over a few areas in the morning before afternoon showers and thunderstorms developed.

For the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, including Nairobi, Kenya Met predicted showers over a few places that night.

The area was expected to experience mainly sunny intervals with some morning rains, followed by afternoon showers in isolated places.

In the Northwestern region, showers and thunderstorms were expected that night and later in the afternoon, while sunny intervals were likely in the morning.

Kenya Met also warned of strong southeasterly winds exceeding 25 knots (12.5m/s) over parts of Turkana County.

The Northeastern region was expected to experience partly cloudy conditions that night, with sunny intervals prevailing throughout the following day.

However, strong southerly to southeasterly winds of above 25 knots were forecast over parts of Marsabit County, Garissa County, Mandera County, Wajir County, and Isiolo County.