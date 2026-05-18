Editor's Review Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has confirmed that four people died during Monday’s protests held in different parts of the country.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has confirmed that four people died during Monday’s protests held in different parts of the country.

In a statement after the demonstrations, Murkomen said more than 30 other people were injured during the unrest as the government condemned the violence witnessed during the protests.

"It is unfortunate that we lost 4 Kenyans in today’s violence, which also saw more than 30 people injured," he said.

Murkomen accused some politicians of exploiting the demonstrations for political gain, saying certain leaders were using the protests to advance selfish interests at the expense of innocent Kenyans.

"It is very regrettable that there are politicians in this country who measure the success of opposition to the government by the number of innocent lives lost in the demonstrations they organized. This is the lowest form of politics and the wicked manifestations of self-interest," he added.

File image of protests in Kawangware

Murkomen warned leaders against making inflammatory statements and profiling Kenyans based on their political beliefs, saying they would be held accountable for any violence linked to their remarks.

"To the leaders who have been profiling Kenyans of different political opinions and calling them traitors, we shall hold you personally responsible for the lives lost and property destroyed as a result of your statements," he continued.

Murkomen also claimed that some political actors were sponsoring gangs to cause chaos, intimidate opponents, and sabotage government projects across the country.

"We are witnessing a clear scheme where a section of the political class is making incendiary statements to fund intolerance and ethnic bigotry and organizing gangs to spread terror and sabotage government projects and profile and intimidate those of different political opinion, especially those who support the government," he further said.

Murkomen maintained that the government would continue taking measures to restore order and protect citizens and their property.

"The government will do everything in its power to protect lives and property, and at no time will lawlessness be allowed to take root in any part of our country," he noted.

Earlier Monday, Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud defended the police response to the matatu strike in the city.

He dismissed claims that the matatu operators were lawfully demonstrating over grievances, describing the protests as unlawful riots aimed at causing chaos and looting.

"Although matatus allegedly said they were pursuing grievances, they are not pursuing their grievances through any lawful action. It was not a protest; it was a riot, and with the intention to loot," he said.

Mohamud warned that security officers would take firm action against anyone involved in unlawful assemblies or acts of violence during the demonstrations.

"Police will use any necessary means to make sure that there is order, and we will use any necessary force as provided in the law to deal with any unlawful assembly and restore order," he added.