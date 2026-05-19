Editor's Review Sakaja was named the guarantor of the public transport sector stakeholders during the negotiations.

The ongoing matatu strike was suspended on Tuesday, May 16, for one week to allow room for negotiation between the government and stakeholders in the public transport industry.

The announcement was made by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who revealed that the government and stakeholders had agreed to hold discussions at a high level.

The parties have been given one week to discuss and come up with a solution on how to handle the matter.

"In the intervening period between now and Tuesday, May 26, the ongoing strike is suspended for a period on one week to provide an avenue for consultation and negotiation between the government and stakeholders," Murkomen stated.

The CS's declaration was corroborated by Matatu Owners Association President Albert Karakacha, who called all matatu operators to return to work to make way for negotiations.

A file photo of Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen



Karakacha assured the matatu owners that by next week, something good would have come up to provide a solution to the situation.

"We are going to work very closely with the government, and we have agreed to form a committee which is going to look into other issues related to the transport sector, mostly PSVs," he stated.

Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi termed the temporary halt of the strike as a white smoke in the deliberations between the government and the stakeholders.

He revealed that the government had spent Ksh2.7 billion to ensure the Ksh10 percent price reduction in the cost of a litre of diesel in the country.

Kennedy Kaunda, the Tourist Guide Association CEO who intercepted Wandayi's press conference with his viral 'with all due respect' remark, confirmed that the strike had been postponed.

"With all due respect and the respect that we have been given today, I can confirm that the strike has been suspended. Since we have suspended the strike to allow for negotiations, if we are not able to agree, we will come back," Kaunda stated

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja was named the guarantor of the public transport sector stakeholders during the negotiations.

The strike paralysed public transport in most parts of the country. Several roads were barricaded by protesters, with owners of private cars being forced to stay at home.

Several protesters died in the wake of the strike, and an insurmountable property was also damaged by protesters and goons who invaded the mass action.