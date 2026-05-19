Editor's Review Kaunda went viral over his 'with all due respect' remarks during the press conference.

Kennedy Kaunda, the man who intercepted Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi with his 'With all due respect' remarks during a joint presser about the matatu strike, has explained his outburst.

Speaking on Tuesday, May 19, Kaunda, who is the Group CEO of the Tourist Guide Association, explained that he could not sit and watch as CS Wandayi lied to Kenyans.

He explained that by the time a press conference was called, the players in the public transport sector were still deliberating on the government's offer and had not agreed to any deal.

"We went on a break, and when we came back, we were to issue a press statement, where we were to tell the public that there was no agreement reached.

"I was not confronting anyone; I wanted to pass a message which we had earlier agreed on. I felt that what he was talking about was different from what we agreed; I don't know whether someone else changed what was supposed to be read," Kaunda stated.

A file photo of a barricaded road during the matatu strike.

The Tourist Guide Association CEO added that they had multiple negotiations with CS Wandayi and Transport CS Davis Chirchir.

He revealed that the public transport operators demanded that the government at least reduce the cost of diesel by between Ksh30 and Ksh35 per litre.

However, the government was only able to offer them a Ksh10 per litre, which the leaders did not agree on.

"We negotiated again, and they gave us Ksh10, which we were not comfortable with, because how do I come and tell Kenyans that I went there only to negotiate for Ksh 8, which left us with a very big margin?" Kaunda stated.

Following the negotiations, EPRA announced a Ksh 0 per litre reduction in diesel prices. However, it increased the cost of a litre of kerosene by Ksh38.60 per litre.

Meanwhile, Treasury CS John Mbadi stated that the matatu strike was uncalled for and stated that the government had no control over what was happening in the Middle East.



