Editor's Review Several foreign missions in Nairobi have announced temporary closures of their public offices as the ongoing matatu strike continues.

Several foreign missions in Nairobi have announced temporary closures of their public offices as the ongoing matatu strike continues to disrupt daily operations across the city.

In a notice on Tuesday, May 19, the Embassy of Spain in Kenya said it had been compelled to close its consular section due to the prevailing conditions.

With appointments rescheduled, the mission reassured its clients on the possibility of reopening soon.

"In view of the current circumstances, the Consular Section will remain closed today. All appointments will be rescheduled. Hopefully we will resume tomorrow. The wellbeing of our community and staff is our priority," the notice read.

Similarly, the Embassy of Ireland confirmed the closure of its public office as disruptions persisted.

"Due to ongoing local disruption, the public office of the Embassy will be closed," the mission said.

The Australian diplomatic mission also announced it would not be operating its High Commission offices for the day.

"Due to ongoing disruptions the High Commission will be closed today," the embassy announced.

File image of the Spanish Embassy in Nairobi

On Monday evening, May 18, matatu owners insisted that the ongoing transport strike remains in effect despite talks with the government over fuel pricing and adulteration concerns.

Speaking after a meeting with government officials on Monday, May 18, Association of Matatu Transport Owners Chairman Kushian Muchiri said some issues had been resolved, but disagreements over diesel prices were yet to be settled.

"We have agreed on concerns about fuel adulteration; we have agreed that the price of diesel and kerosene be at par, but on the rest, on the issue of the diesel prices, that one we have not agreed to," he said.

Muchiri said further consultations had been scheduled in a bid to reach a final agreement with the government.

"We scheduled another meeting, which could be tomorrow or the day after," he added.

As such, Muchiri urged matatu operators to keep vehicles off the roads until a satisfactory resolution is reached.

"So in the meantime, it is our request that all our drivers and owners of vehicles continue keeping their vehicles at home and their parking spaces as we await better engagements," he further said.

On Monday morning, thousands of Kenyans were left stranded as Matatu operators stayed off the road, paralyzing public transport in different parts of the country.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, the strike affected movement in nine counties.

The counties affected by the matatu strike include Nairobi, Mombasa, Kiambu, Machakos, Kajiado, Kisumu, Embu, Murang’a, and Makueni.

The organization noted that major disruptions have been reported along Thika Road, Kitengela, Rongai, Machakos Junction, and North Airport Road.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, the disruptions have largely affected public transport, taxis, boda bodas, and cargo movement.

"Major disruption reported along Thika Road, Kitengela, Rongai, Machakos Junction, and North Airport Road, with impacts on public transport, taxis, boda bodas, and cargo movement. Kenya Red Cross is monitoring the situation as it evolves," the organization said.