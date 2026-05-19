Editor's Review The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has issued new details following the tragic death of gospel artist Rachel Wandeto, who was brutally attacked in Kasarani, Nairobi.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has issued new details following the tragic death of gospel artist Rachel Wandeto, who was brutally attacked in Kasarani, Nairobi.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 19, the agency confirmed that it has officially taken over the case, noting that the victim succumbed to severe injuries sustained during the attack.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Homicide Directorate has taken over investigations into the brutal murder of Rachel Wandeto, a gospel artist, who succumbed to severe injuries inflicted during an attack on May 16, 2026, in Mwiki, Kasarani, Nairobi," the statement read.

The DCI outlined how the attack allegedly unfolded, stating that the victim was targeted while heading home.

According to preliminary findings, Wandeto encountered a group of assailants who carried out the violent attack before fleeing the scene.

"Preliminary investigations reveal that the victim was on her way home when she encountered a group of three men along 11th Street near Obama Road. The assailants reportedly assaulted her, doused her with a flammable liquid, and then set her on fire before fleeing the scene," the statement added.

According to the DCI, medical officials confirmed that the victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital immediately after the attack.

Despite receiving emergency treatment, her condition remained critical due to the severity of the burns.

"She was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital the same day, suffering from approximately 75 per cent burn injuries. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at the facility on May 18, 2026," the statement further read.

File image of Interior Principal Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen visiting Rachel Wandeto in hospital

The DCI has assured the public that detectives are pursuing all available leads and are committed to bringing those responsible to justice.

"Detectives are tirelessly working to uncover the full circumstances surrounding this heinous crime and to identify and apprehend all individuals involved in its planning and execution. The DCI unequivocally condemns all forms of violence, criminality, and intolerance that jeopardise the safety and sanctity of human life," the statement noted.

Authorities further extended condolences to the bereaved family while assuring the public that the investigation will be thorough and impartial.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives, and friends of the deceased and assure the public and the bereaved family that investigations will be conducted thoroughly, impartially, and without fear or favour. Those found culpable will face the full force of the law," the statement concluded.

This development comes barely a day after the DCI appealed to members of the public to help identify suspects linked to the torching of a vehicle along Thika Road during the protests.

In a statement on Monday, the DCI said detectives had obtained footage believed to show some of the individuals behind the incident involving a Mazda CX-5.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has received and is currently analysing viral video footage that is believed to feature individuals among the prime suspects involved in the torching of a Mazda CX-5 along Thika Road during today’s protests," the statement read.

The agency said investigations into the incident were ongoing, noting that detectives were following several leads as they work to track down those responsible.

"This incident not only endangered lives but also resulted in significant property damage, and investigations remain active. Detectives are diligently pursuing crucial leads aimed at identifying and apprehending all those involved in this criminal act," the statement added.

The DCI urged Kenyans with any information that could assist investigators to report to the nearest police station or use its hotline.

"The DCI urges members of the public who may recognise any individuals captured in the footage or possess relevant information regarding the incident that may aid in the ongoing investigations to share the information promptly at the nearest police station or through the #FichuaKwaDCI hotline," the statement concluded.