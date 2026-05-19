Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions affecting parts of Nairobi, Uasin Gishu, and Kwale counties on Wednesday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions affecting parts of Nairobi, Uasin Gishu, and Kwale counties on Wednesday, May 20.

In a notice on Tuesday, May 19, the company said the outages will run from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in the affected areas.

In Nairobi County, the outage will affect the Nyangumi and Lenana Road areas.

Customers expected to experience interruptions include those along Lenana Road, Kasuku Road, Nyangumi Road, Yaya Centre, Timau Road, Mtito Andei Road, Mukuyu Lane, Jabavu Road, Thetha Lane, and adjacent areas.

In Uasin Gishu County, the planned interruption will affect Chepkoiyo and Mkombozi areas.

The affected locations include Kesses, Chepkoiyo, Ngecheck, Ndubuneti, Mukombozi, Lelmokwo, Lelboinet, and nearby customers.

File image of a Kenya Power technician

Meanwhile, in Kwale County, residents and businesses in Lungalunga and Vanga areas will also be without electricity during the scheduled maintenance period.

The affected areas in Kwale include Lungalunga, Horohoro, Kenyaloma, Vanga, Mwangwei, and adjacent customers.

Elsewhere, this comes weeks after Kenya Power informed customers in Kenol Town of an upcoming change to its local office, issuing a notice to alert residents ahead of the planned move.

In a notice on Thursday, April 23, the company said the move is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 24, with the current office operating from Shuhan Building above County Supermarket in Kabati Town.

"The Kenya Power Kenol office is scheduled to re-locate from Shuhan Building (above County Supermarket) in Kabati town to Jotis Business Centre in Kenol town, near PCEA Church, on Friday 24th April 2026," the notice read.

The company also acknowledged that the transition may cause temporary inconvenience and appealed for patience from customers during the process.

"We apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused and appreciate your patience. We appreciate your cooperation during this transition and look forward to serving you better from our new office," the notice added.