Editor's Review NPS has responded to reports circulating on social media alleging that the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) of Central Police Station was being processed for a court appearance.

The National Police Service (NPS) has dismissed reports circulating on social media alleging that the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) of Central Police Station was being processed for a court appearance.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 19, the service termed the reports as misleading and inaccurate, clarifying that no such legal process had been initiated against the officer.

Explaining how disciplinary matters involving police officers are handled, the NPS said internal procedures are followed before any legal action can be considered.

"The NPS, like any disciplined service, has internal mechanisms to address matters concerning its members. These mechanisms may result in either administrative or disciplinary action," the statement read.

The service further noted that a court appearance can only occur after a legal threshold has been met and cannot happen arbitrarily.

"A court appearance does not occur arbitrarily; a specific legal threshold must be met," the statement added.

File image of Central Police Station OCS Dishen Angoya in hospital

As such, the NPS made it clear that the Central Police Station OCS had never been prepared for arraignment in court.

"For the avoidance of doubt, at no time was the OCS of Central Police Station processed for a court appearance.

"We appreciate the speed and dynamism of social media but remind the public to obtain and verify accurate information on such matters directly from the National Police Service," the statement concluded.

The OCS, Dishen Angoya, was arrested over the alleged unlawful release of suspects arrested during Monday's protests.

According to a police report filed under Lang’ata Police Station on Tuesday, May 19, Chief Inspector Angoya was arrested at around midnight by the Deputy Regional Police Commander over allegations of abuse of office.

Police said the officer allegedly released 64 prisoners on Monday evening without lawful authority.

"The OCS without lawful authority and improperly conferring on himself a benefit released sixty four (64) prisoners who had been arrested for offences relating to public order," the police communication stated

Authorities confirmed that the officer had been placed in police custody pending further action.

The report also noted that the officer complained of high blood pressure after his arrest, leading to his hospitalisation at Lang'ata Hospital.