Editor's Review Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) has warned members of the public against a fake training advertisement circulating on social media.

Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) has warned members of the public against a fake training advertisement circulating on social media.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 19, the hospital cautioned that the advertisement being shared online is fraudulent and does not originate from the institution.

"Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) wishes to notify members of the public to disregard a fraudulent post circulating on social media purporting to advertise training opportunities at the hospital," the statement read.

The hospital clarified that all official notices, including training opportunities and job advertisements, are only published through authorized platforms.

"Please note that all official MTRH advertisements, training opportunities, job vacancies, and notices are communicated through MyGov publication and the official MTRH website only," the statement added.

File image of MTRH

The referral hospital also advised the public to avoid sharing sensitive personal information or sending money in response to the fake posts.

"Members of the public are advised not to share personal information or make any payments in response to such fraudulent posts. For verified information, kindly refer to official MTRH communication platforms," the statement concluded.

This comes days after the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) warned the public against a fake training advert claiming to promote a Senior School Assessment workshop for deputy principals, heads of departments (HODs), and directors of studies (DOS).

In a notice on Monday, May 18, KNEC distanced itself from the poster, which advertises a workshop allegedly set to take place at Kenyatta University Main Campus and requests participants to pay KSh3,000.

The examination council clarified that it is neither organising nor participating in the advertised training.

"We wish to caution the public that KNEC is not the organiser, nor is it involved in the training being advertised in this poster," the council stated.

KNEC further stressed that it does not collect money from stakeholders for assessment training, warning members of the public to remain vigilant against fraudsters using its name and logo.

"As an organisation, KNEC is not in the business of collecting money from stakeholders for training on assessment," the notice added.

The fake poster claims the workshop would focus on senior school assessment and curriculum implementation.

It also includes payment details and contact information that the council has disowned.