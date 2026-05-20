Editor's Review The Ministry of Sports has revealed that an additional Ksh11.02 billion is needed to complete stadium projects earmarked for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Ministry of Sports has revealed that an additional Ksh11.02 billion is needed to complete stadium projects earmarked for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Sports and Culture on Tuesday, May 19, Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi informed the committee that the total contractual cost for the identified stadium projects currently stands at Ksh15.11 billion.

However, according to the PS, only Ksh3.74 billion has so far been paid out, leaving a significant financing gap.

While explaining the challenges facing the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund (SASDF), Mwangi said the fund’s approved allocation for the current 2025/26 financial year had already been stretched by multiple obligations.

"The financial commitments of SASDF include annual loan repayment for Talanta Sports City-Ksh6.29 billion, participation and hosting of sports events-Ksh6.0 billion, Escrow Account Deposit-Ksh1.57 billion, Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC)-Ksh1.57 billion, establishment of Constituency Sports Academies-Ksh2.1 billion and upgrade of Community Sports Grounds-Ksh1.4 billion.

"Therefore, given the competing obligations, SASDF is constrained to meet the financing requirements for critical AFCON 2027 projects," Mwangi told the Committee.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya also defended the need for additional support from the National Treasury, saying Kenya’s commitment to hosting AFCON requires major investment in sports infrastructure and operational readiness.

"We have a lot to prepare, especially in infrastructure. The key venue; Raila Odinga Stadium at 91 percent a lot more in terms of auxiliary activities that relates to its operationalization including having a substation for power which will cost around Ksh937 million," he said.

File image of Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi

This comes months after the ministry announced that the government had paid the full hosting fee required for the 2027 competition.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 31, Mvurya confirmed that Ksh3.9 billion had been paid to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

He explained that the move is expected to strengthen confidence in Kenya’s readiness to stage the tournament.

"I am pleased to announce that the Government of Kenya has fully met its financial and institutional obligations to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as we steadily advance towards co-hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

"In fulfilment of our commitments, the Government has remitted the requisite USD 30 million hosting fee to CAF, reaffirming Kenya's credibility, readiness, and unwavering commitment to delivering a successful continental tournament," the statement read.

Mwangi had earlier warned that Kenya risks losing the hosting rights of the 2027 AFCON if it does not pay the fee.

While appearing before the National Assembly’s Sports and Culture Committee on Thursday, March 19, he urged the committee to intervene and request the National Treasury to allocate the funds to the Ministry of Sports.

"We have received communication from CAF giving the timelines on the activities that should be done in readiness to host the CHAN. We appreciate the National Treasury because in the 2026/2027 BPS, there was an allocation of around Ksh5 billion, with Ksh3.5 billion being the hosting fees.

"But in the light of the recent communication from CAF, we have been given up to the 30th of March to clear the payment of hosting fees," he said.

Mwangi noted that both Uganda and Tanzania, which will co-host the 2027 AFCON with Kenya, had already paid their hosting fees.

The committee chairperson, Dan Wanyama, assured the department that the committee would push for the release of the funds.

"We have heard you, and we will push Treasury to release money for the hosting rights so that we do not get into the quark mire of us being denied to host AFCON, and then we give a chance to our neighbours to do so. It will be a big shame to Kenya, which has always been a big brother in the region," he said.