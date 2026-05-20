Editor's Review NAWASCO attributed the disruption to scheduled maintenance works at the Olbanita Main Pumping Station.

Residents in several parts of Nakuru County are set to experience a temporary water supply interruption on Friday, May 22.

In a notice on Wednesday, May 20, Nakuru Water and Sanitation Services Company (NAWASSCO) attributed the disruption to scheduled maintenance works at the Olbanita Main Pumping Station.

The agency said the interruption will affect consumers between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. as electrical repair works are carried out in collaboration with Kenya Power and Lighting Company.

"There will be a temporary water supply interruption on Friday, May 22, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. due to scheduled electrical repair works at the Olbanita Main Pumping Station in collaboration with KPLC," the notice read.

The areas expected to be affected include Olbanita corridor, Heshima, Maili Sita, Saba & Kumi, Mountain View, Mereroni Water Works, parts of Milimani Estate, White House, and parts of Engashura together with surrounding areas.

File image of NAWASSCO offices

Elsewhere, this comes months after the Water Services Regulatory Board (WASREB) announced plans to review water tariffs and licensing arrangements in three counties.

In a notice on Tuesday, March 31, the agency confirmed that it had received applications for water service retail licences and tariff adjustments from four Water Service Providers (WSPs).

The WSPs were Kisumu Water & Sanitation Company Limited (KIWASCO), Kirinyaga County Water & Sanitation PLC (KICOWASCO), Rukanga Makutano Water & Sanitation PLC (RUMAWASCO), and Takaba Water and Sewerage Company (TAWASCO).

According to the regulator, the proposed tariff adjustments were aimed at enabling full cost recovery, supporting critical infrastructure investments, and ensuring the long-term sustainability of water services.

According to WASREB, the review process covered parts of Kisumu County, Kirinyaga County, and Mandera County.

The agency noted that the review process would involve public participation in the affected areas, giving locals an opportunity to give their views on the proposed changes.

The regulator had scheduled a series of hybrid public consultation meetings, both physical and virtual, to facilitate this engagement.

"These meetings will provide stakeholders an opportunity to express their views on licensing, service delivery, tariff adjustments and potential service improvements," the notice read in part.

WASREB noted that each WSP was required to engage stakeholders within their service areas ahead of the consultations and submit reports to the board.

Additionally, members of the public attending the meetings were required to present personal identification and were encouraged to arrive by 10:00 a.m.

Residents also had the opportunity to submit both oral and written feedback during the consultations.

According to the notice, written submissions could be sent via email or delivered physically to WASREB’s offices in Nairobi.

The regulator had set a deadline of 30 days from the date of publication of the notice for receipt of public comments.