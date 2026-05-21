Editor's Review Siaya Governor James Orengo has protested the withdrawal of his security detail, demanding an explanation from Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja over the move.

Siaya Governor James Orengo has protested the withdrawal of his security detail, demanding an explanation from Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja over the move.

In a letter addressed to the Inspector General on Wednesday, May 20, Orengo said the withdrawal of his security personnel was carried out abruptly and without any formal communication.

"I am writing to register my strong protest regarding the abrupt and unprocedural withdrawal of my personal security detail and the security personnel deployed at my Nairobi residence, which occurred yesterday evening, Tuesday, 19th May, 2026," he stated.

Orengo faulted the manner in which the security officers were removed, saying no notice or replacement officers had been provided.

"This drastic action was taken without any prior notification, formal communication, or the provision of suitable replacements," he added.

Orengo argued that security for State officers is a constitutional and statutory requirement, not a discretionary benefit.

"As a State Officer under the Constitution of Kenya, the provision of security is not a privilege or a discretionary favour; it is a statutory entitlement designed to facilitate the execution of official mandates without fear of compromise or harm," he explained.

File image of James Orengo

In the letter, Orengo demanded clarification from the police leadership regarding the decision to withdraw the officers.

He called for an official explanation on the grounds under which the withdrawal was authorized and also requested the immediate reinstatement or replacement of his security personnel at all designated stations, including his Nairobi residence.

"I look forward to your prompt response and rectification of this situation," he concluded.

This comes a day after members of the Siaya County Assembly threatened to table an impeachment motion against Orengo over his 'insensitive' remarks against Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga.

Speaking on Tuesday, May 19, Majority Chief Whip Booker Bonyo threatened to collect signatures to kick off the impeachment process.

He described Orengo as a rogue governor for making comments that the MCA Women Caucus described as 'sexist', referring to Wanga's political career.

"I, as the whip, want you members to allow me to whip you to impeach Orengo. I’m going to collect signatures for Orengo to be impeached because we cannot have a rogue governor," he stated.

Siaya County Assembly Majority Leader Martin Otieno demanded an apology from Orengo, declaring that the MCAs would not attend any executive functions until the county chief expressed regret over his utterance.

Nominated MCA Cynthia Akinyi also expressed disappointment with the Siaya Governor, adding that he should be mentoring young leaders instead of undermining them, especially female ones.

"Someone who is mentoring everyone in the political space cannot go on top of a vehicle and start uttering the kind of sexist remarks and making women objects of sex. For me, that was sexual harassment," she stated.

Other female leaders demanded respect from Orengo, adding that women leaders deserved respect as much as their male counterparts.