May 21, 2026 at 07:49 AM

Editor's Review The Ministry of Agriculture has announced a crackdown aimed at eliminating milk hawking across the country.

The Ministry of Agriculture has announced a crackdown aimed at eliminating milk hawking across the country.

Speaking on Wednesday, May 20, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe warned that the sale of unregulated raw milk is putting consumers at risk and hurting the growth of Kenya’s dairy sector.

He said the government is prioritising reforms aimed at improving milk safety, enhancing traceability, and increasing earnings for dairy farmers.

Kagwe noted that a large number of Kenyans continue to consume milk that cannot be properly tested or traced to its source, exposing households, particularly children, to possible health dangers.

He added that the informal milk trade also prevents farmers from fully benefiting from value-added dairy products such as cheese, yoghurt, and milk powder.

Kagwe said the government is strengthening formal dairy collection systems while reducing dependence on middlemen and informal milk vendors who destabilise the sector.

File image of Mutahi Kagwe interacting with Kenyans at Uhuru Park

As part of the reforms, the ministry is distributing 230 milk coolers valued at Ksh1.4 billion across the country; the initiative is expected to reduce milk spoilage, help stabilise prices, and strengthen dairy cooperatives.

The government is also implementing subsidised sexed semen programmes to improve dairy breeds and boost milk productivity.

In addition, efforts are underway to promote local animal feed production in a bid to lower the cost of dairy farming.

This development comes days after the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) arrested 13 proprietors in Kitui County accused of operating facilities without the required environmental licences.

In a statement on Thursday, May 14, the authority said the arrests followed a series of inspections targeting businesses across the county.

According to NEMA, the inspections focused on establishments including hotels, hospitals, and petrol stations.

"NEMA Environmental inspectors have arrested 13 proprietors of facilities in Kitui County operating without requisite environmental licences from the Authority.

"This follows environmental inspections on several hotels, hospitals, and petrol stations to assess compliance with environmental regulations," the statement read.

NEMA also raised concerns over improper wastewater management, noting that facilities are legally required to treat wastewater before releasing it into the environment.

"The Water Quality Regulations 2024 provide that facilities should treat their wastewater before discharging to the environment and obtain an Effluent Discharge Licence," the statement added.