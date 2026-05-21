May 21, 2026 at 07:51 AM

Editor's Review The Ministry of Interior has issued an update on the progress of the Wote Pool Affordable Housing Project in Makueni County.

The Ministry of Interior has issued an update on the progress of the Wote Pool Affordable Housing Project in Makueni County.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 20, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said construction is advancing steadily since works began in July 2024.

He explained that the housing project is part of the government’s efforts to expand access to decent and affordable housing under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

"The development comprises eight modern residential blocks delivering 775 housing units across affordable, social and market categories, in line with the Government's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda and commitment to decent and accessible housing for Kenyans," the statement read.

Inside the Wote Pool Affordable Housing Project

Omollo noted that the project includes different apartment types designed to cater to various groups within society.

"The project features a mix of three-bedroom, two-bedroom, one-bedroom and studio apartments tailored to meet the needs of families, workers and young professionals," the statement added.

File image of the Wote Pool Affordable Housing Project

According to Omollo, the development also includes several social amenities aimed at improving the living standards of future residents and supporting a sustainable community.

"It also incorporates essential social amenities including a shopping centre with 65 commercial stalls, a clubhouse, community centre, kindergarten, children's play areas, borehole, secure boundary wall, gate house and modern waste management systems to support a dignified and sustainable living environment," the statement further read.

Inside the Wote Pool Affordable Housing Project

Omollo added that the project is already benefiting residents in the area through job creation and business opportunities linked to construction activities.

"Beyond housing, the project continues to create employment opportunities and stimulate economic activity within the local community through ongoing construction and related services," the statement concluded.

Inside the Wote Pool Affordable Housing Project

Elsewhere, earlier Wednesday, Omollo issued an update on the construction of the seven-storey Gikomba Quarry Road Market Block D.

In a statement, he said the new block incorporates improved facilities, including a basement parking area, a kitchen, a day-care centre, and a youth centre.

Omollo also said the market block features a cold room, refuse collection section, hardware area and a modern vertical stainless-steel waste disposal system.

He highlighted that the new facility is designed to address longstanding challenges facing Gikomba traders, including frequent fire outbreaks and congestion.

"The construction of the seven-storey Gikomba Quarry Road Market Block D marks a major step in addressing the longstanding challenges facing Gikomba traders, including frequent fire outbreaks, congestion, poor infrastructure and disruptions caused by evictions and demolitions," read part of the statement.

Omollo said the market will accommodate more than 1,700 traders, with priority set to be given to those who were originally operating in the area.

"Designed to accommodate over 1,700 traders, with priority given to those originally operating in the area, the facility will provide safe, affordable and dignified trading spaces for thousands of small-scale entrepreneurs who depend on Gikomba for their livelihoods," he stated.

Omollo said the market, once completed, will generate employment opportunities through expanded business activities, transport, logistics, facility management, and other support services.