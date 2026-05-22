Editor's Review President William Ruto has directed a reduction of KSh 10 per litre in diesel prices in the June-July cycle.

President William Ruto has directed a reduction in diesel prices by KSh 10 per litre in the June-July cycle.

Speaking on Friday, May 22, during a press briefing at State House, Mombasa, Ruto said the directive follows consultations from stakeholders in the transport sector.

The Head of State said the reduction of Diesel prices by KSh 10 per liter will help stabilize pump prices and provide relief to consumers.

“After consultations with the leaders from the transport sector, we had many hours of consultations with them yesterday.

“I have directed that in the next pricing cycle we are going to further reduce the price of diesel by Ksh10 for the June-July cycle to stabilize pump prices and provide additional relief to consumers,” Ruto announced.

File image of a fuel pump.

At the same time, the President directed the Ministry of Transport to engage financial institutions to provide temporary relief to transport operators.

“The Ministry of Transport will engage financial institutions and the banking sector to provide a platform for transport operators to address the financial challenges arising from the current crisis, including the possibility of temporary relief on lending terms within the sector,” Ruto stated.

This comes days after matatu operators went on strike over fuel price hike, paralyzing public transport across the country.

The counties affected by the matatu strike included Nairobi, Mombasa, Kiambu, Machakos, Kajiado, Kisumu, Embu, Murang’a, and Makueni.

Photos and videos seen by Nairobileo.co.ke showed a huge number of commuters stranded at bus stops across many estates in Nairobi.

The matatu strike forced a section of Kenyans to walk or rely on boda bodas to get to work.

On Tuesday, May 16, the matatu operators suspended their strike for one week to allow room for negotiation between the government and stakeholders in the public transport industry.

The announcement was made by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who revealed that the government and stakeholders had agreed to hold discussions at a high level.

"In the intervening period between now and Tuesday, May 26, the ongoing strike is suspended for a period of one week to provide an avenue for consultation and negotiation between the government and stakeholders," Murkomen stated.