Editor's Review The Kenya Sugar Board has announced a nationwide registration exercise for sugarcane farmers ahead of the election of farmer representatives.

The Kenya Sugar Board has announced a nationwide registration exercise for sugarcane farmers ahead of the election of farmer representatives.

In a notice on Friday, May 22, the board said the exercise is set to begin on Monday, March 25, and will allow eligible farmers to participate in the voting process for their representatives.

"The Kenya Sugar Board will conduct a farmer registration exercise starting Monday, March 25, to enable sugarcane farmers to participate in the selection of farmer representatives through voting," the notice read.

The board also outlined the requirements farmers must meet during the registration process, including an identity card.

"Eligibility Requirements: (a) National Identity Card or Passport (b) Sugarcane payment, supply statements or a current permit for any one (1) month within the twenty-four (24) month period preceding the date of elections, except for farmers in the Coastal Catchment Area," the notice added.

File image of President William Ruto cutting sugarcane

This comes over a week after the Kenya Sugar Board announced job opportunities for Field Enumerators ahead of the upcoming Grower Representative Elections exercise across several sugar-growing regions in the country.

In a notice on Tuesday, May 12, the board invited qualified applicants to apply for the short-term positions, which will support the verification and registration of sugarcane growers during the elections process.

According to the board, Field Enumerators' duties will include verifying sugarcane grower documentation to confirm that only genuine farmers are registered, registering eligible growers at designated polling centres, and updating grower records where necessary.

The enumerators will also be tasked with accurately mapping growers to their respective polling centres to support an organized election process.

In addition, they will be required to uphold transparency, neutrality, and confidentiality while handling election-related activities and report any irregularities or disputes to supervisors for resolution.

The recruitment exercise is limited to applicants who either reside in or are adequately familiar with the listed wards.

In Kisumu County, the eligible wards are Awasi/Onjiko, Ahero, Miwani, and Masogo/Nyang’oma.

In Narok County, applications are open to residents familiar with Keyian, Kilgoris Central, Lolgorian, and Shankoe wards.

In Busia County, the listed wards include Kingandole, Namboboto, Bukhayo East, Bukhayo West, Chakol South, Chakol North, Amukura East, and Amukura West.

In Nandi County, the exercise will cover Sangalo/Kebulonik, Chepterwai, Kapkangani, and Kabujoi wards, while in Kericho County, eligible applicants should come from Chemilil/Chemase, Songhor/Soba, and Kapsimotwa wards.

In Kakamega County, the listed wards are Chevaywa, Butsotso South, Bunyala Central, Shamberere, and East Kabras.

The recruitment will also target East Kanyamkago, West Kanyamkago, and South Kanyamkago wards in Migori County, as well as Kwabwai and Gem West wards in Homabay County.

The Kenya Sugar Board stated that the engagement will be on a short-term contract basis aligned with election activities.

Successful applicants will receive a stipend of Ksh1,500 per assignment day, with the duration depending on field deployment timelines.

The board further noted that performance monitoring will be conducted throughout the exercise, warning that non-compliant enumerators may be replaced.