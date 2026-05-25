Editor's Review "In the inner circles of the Ministry, I am told he is called Waziri wa Sherehe."

On Monday, May 25, Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua expressed concern over President William Ruto's safety following a breach of his security in Kilifi County.





Gachagua claimed that if anything were to happen to President William Ruto, the country would plunge into a severe crisis.





He reiterated that the President's security was a matter of national concern and lashed out at his security detail for dropping the ball far too many times.





The DCP claimed that he had observed that the Head of State had been exposed for a while, but opted to keep mum, as he would endanger his security.





"The security of the President, his safety and well-being, is a very important ingredient of our political stability as a country.





"No matter how unpopular he is, the President of Kenya must be safe, and he must be properly protected because if anything were to happen to him, we would have a crisis of unknown magnitude," Gachagua reiterated.





A photo of the man who breached President William Ruto's security in Kilifi







The ex-DP slammed Ruto's security team for playing around with his safety. He added that the President still enjoyed the support of some Kenyans who would not take well the news of anything happening to Ruto because of the recklessness by those charged with protecting him.





"In my own estimation, Ruto enjoys the support of about 2 million Kenyans, and if anything were to happen to him through recklessness, there will be political instability in this country," he added.





Gachagua reiterated that, despite being on the opposing side of the political divide, he only wanted Ruto to be removed from office through the ballot.





He added that DCP was yearning for the opportunity to humiliate him in the elections and, therefore, needed him alive for that to happen.





The ex-DP blamed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen for the lapses in the President's security. He claimed to have received intel from security personnel on Murkomen's purported lucklaster in executing his mandate.





"In the inner circles of the Ministry, I am told he is called Waziri wa Sherehe. Security chiefs are telling me that he is not available to be briefed on the security of the country, and when available, he does not comprehend the briefs," he alleged.





Gachagua admitted that he had warned Ruto against appointing Murkomen to the Interior docket.





He wondered how Kenyans would feel safe with the CS heading the docket if he failed to guarantee the security of the Commander in Chief.





The DCP Leader cited further security breaches such as the shoe incident in Migori, the water hurled at Ruto in Kibera and security breaches in Mombasa, Wajir and Kilifi.





He further questioned where the Head of State's Aide de Camp was during the event in Kilifi, as he was supposed to be the last line of defence.





Gachagua proposed Transport CS Davis Chirchir to replace Murkomen. He maintained that Ruto's security needed to be taken seriously.