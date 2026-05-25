Editor's Review Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor has been admitted to the Roll of Advocates after completing his legal training.

Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor has been admitted to the Roll of Advocates after completing his legal training.

He was among 166 lawyers admitted to the Bar during a ceremony presided over by Martha Koome at the Milimani Law Courts on Monday, May 25.

Speaking after the ceremony, Oduor explained that his legal studies would complement his work in medicine and pathology.

"It's just a matter of bridging the gap; I'm still a pathologist and I'll still practice pathology. Anything you do in medicine, law applies; doing law made me gain more understanding of what law is and how to apply it," he said.

Oduor also shared details about his academic journey in law, saying the training took several years and included studies at the Kenya School of Law.

"My training in law is actually a journey. It started with Undergraduate and then I went through the Kenya School of Law (KSL)," he added.

File image of Johansen Oduor during his admission to the bar

This comes a year after Embakasi East MP Babu Owino was admitted to the bar as an advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

In a statement on Friday, May 23, 2025, the outspoken legislator described the milestone as a defining moment in his life and career.

Reflecting on his early life in Nyalenda, Kisumu, Babu spoke of the injustices he witnessed growing up, also recounting how his mother was often a victim of police abuse.

"Growing up in the slums of Nyalenda, I noticed with deep concern the constant harassment and humiliation of ordinary Kenyans in the brutal hands of law enforcement agencies, most of the time without a clue of what their constitutional rights were.

"My mother got arrested several times and instead of being arraigned in court would be beaten up by police to pay a bribe from her meagre chang’aa sales proceeds. This has pushed me over the years to study and appreciate the laws of Kenya and their role in safeguarding justice, both procedural and substantive," he said.

Owino said his entry into the legal profession is not about personal advancement, but about deepening his commitment to social justice.

“This achievement is not about personal grandiosity. It is about sharpening the tools of service. The law is now a new battlefield where I will fight even harder for justice, equity, and the rights of the common mwananchi,” he noted.

Babu cautioned the government, noting that he will be acting on behalf of Kenyans, particularly in challenging policies that affect livelihoods.

"The Government should brace itself for more lethal arguments in defense of Kenyans—both in Parliament and now in court. Expect legal action aimed at lowering the cost of living, creating jobs, and holding systems accountable," he added.