Editor's Review Police in Kampala are investigating the death of a boda boda rider following an alleged altercation linked to football rivalry between Arsenal and Manchester United supporters.

Police in Kampala are investigating the death of a 34-year-old boda boda rider following an alleged altercation linked to football rivalry between Arsenal and Manchester United supporters.

In a statement on Monday, May 25, the Uganda Police Force said the incident occurred on Sunday evening, May 24, in the Bakuli area within Kampala Central Division.

"The Police at Old Kampala is investigating a murder incident that occurred on 24th May 2026 at approximately 6:30 PM in Bakuli, Kampala Central Division, Kampala District," Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Rachael Kawala said.

Police identified the deceased as Denis, a resident of Bakuli and a boda boda rider.

Investigators say the confrontation reportedly began after a disagreement between Denis and another man identified only as Musiramu.

"Preliminary findings indicate that on the above-mentioned date and time, Denis, who was reportedly an Arsenal supporter, got into a misunderstanding with the suspect, identified only as Musiramu, who is alleged to be a Manchester United supporter," UPF stated.

File image of Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Rachael Kawala

The police statement further explained how the situation allegedly escalated into violence that led to Denis' death.

"It is further alleged that the disagreement escalated into a physical altercation during which the suspect reportedly struck Denis on the head, causing him to collapse and die instantly," UPF added.

Authorities said efforts to trace and arrest the suspect are ongoing as investigations continue into the incident.

Police also confirmed that the body of the deceased was taken to Mulago National Referral Hospital for a postmortem examination.

This comes days after Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta revealed the range of emotions he went through after winning the English Premier League.

He revealed that winning the title was overwhelming for him after spending seven years at the football club.

Arteta revealed that he did not watch the Manchester City game with his team and went home, where he opted to barbecue to distract himself from the game.

"I did not watch the game, but I started hearing some noises in the background from the living room, and my son opened the door, ran towards me, hugged me, and told me that we are champions. You probably do not realise it, but it's one of the best feelings I've ever had," the Arsenal boss stated.

Arteta revealed that the 'Premier League Champions' title still felt new to him and lauded the entire team for their collective effort.

"It is incredible to hear the words, especially understanding the journey and the manner that we have done it and the number of people involved, and waiting for so long to accomplish the goal," he added.