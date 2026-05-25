Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power outages that will affect parts of Nairobi, Nandi, Kisumu, Migori, and Nyeri counties on Tuesday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power outages that will affect parts of Nairobi, Nandi, Kisumu, Migori, and Nyeri counties on Tuesday, May 26.

In a notice on Monday, May 25, the company said the interruptions will occur at different times during the day and affect several areas

In Nairobi County, customers in parts of Kiharu and Jamhuri Estate will experience electricity interruptions from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Areas set to be affected in the Kiharu section include Ngecha Road, Mitini Estate, BAA Architects, and adjacent customers.

The outage in the Chania Avenue and Jamhuri Estate area will affect parts of Ngong Road, Coptic Hospital, Muchai Drive, Rose Avenue, Nairobi Golf Club, Car Max, Kibera Drive, Kabarnet Road, St. Nicholas School, Chania Avenue, Kindaruma Road, and Wood Avenue.

The French School, Adlife Plaza, Prestige Plaza, Woodley Estate, Mugo Kibiru Estate, Moi Girls School, Toy Market, Suna Road, Wamagata Estate, Togo Flats, Joseph Kangethe Estate, Nairobi Water, Kenya Prison Staff Houses, Jamhuri Estate, and nearby customers will also be affected.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Nandi County, the outage will affect the Arwos area from 10.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. Areas listed include Cheribisi, Arwos Center, St. Roberts Arwos, and surrounding customers.

Meanwhile, in Kisumu County, customers in the Kombewa area will be without power from 9.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. The affected areas include Kombewa Approve School, Bar Korwa, Omuya, Ratta, Opasi, and adjacent customers.

In Migori County, the interruption will run from 9.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m. in Kehancha Town, Ntimaru, and Taranganya.

Areas expected to be affected include Kehancha Law Courts, Kehancha Town, Igena, Taranganya, Kobinto, Senta, Chinato, Ntimaru, Kegonga, Matare, and nearby customers.

Customers in parts of Nyeri County will also experience outages between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

The affected areas include Ndathi, Junction Villa, Snow View, Warazojet, Mapema, Kimahuri, Kairi, Bagdad, and surrounding customers.