Editor's Review Alego Usonga MP Sam Atandi has hinted that he is not keen on joining the race for the Siaya gubernatorial seat in 2027.

Alego Usonga MP Sam Atandi has hinted that he is not keen on joining the race for the Siaya gubernatorial seat in 2027.

In a statement on Monday, May 25, Atandi instead urged Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo to consider vying for the seat currently held by Siaya Governor James Orengo.

"My friend Otiende Amollo should consider Siaya County gubernatorial bid to increase the menu of aspirants. I believe he will do a good job," he said.

Atandi addressed calls from residents who have reportedly been pushing him to challenge Orengo, saying he is currently focused on President William Ruto’s re-election agenda.

"Siaya residents want me to unseat Governor James Orengo (who was my project) but I'm totally occupied with President Ruto’s two-term agenda," he added.

File image of Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo

Notably, in October 2025, Atandi declared his decision to shift his political allegiance to Ruto following the death of ODM leader Raila Odinga.

In a statement on Sunday, October 19, he reflected on his loyalty to Raila, noting that he has been loyal to the former Prime Minister since he was born.

"Raila Odinga taught me the politics of loyalty. I've been intensely loyal to Raila Odinga since I was born. I never crossed his path. Today, I have transferred my political loyalty to President Ruto," Atandi stated.

Days earlier, Ruto had hinted at partnering with the ODM Party in the 2027 General Election to form the next government.

Speaking during Raila's funeral on Sunday, October 19, Ruto said he would not stand by and watch the ODM party crumble under political divisions.

The Head of State urged politicians seeking to destabilize the party to desist.

"By the grace of God, ODM will either form the government or be part of the next government. What I cannot allow, out of respect for Raila, and I will do everything I can with God’s help, is for those who want to destroy the ODM party and go play opposition politics outside. That will not happen," he said.

Meanwhile, ODM leader Oburu Oginga has confirmed that he will seek re-election as the Senator of Siaya County in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Monday, May 25, Oburu made it clear that he intends to retain his current seat in the Senate.

"I will be defending my position as the Senator of Siaya County in 2027," he stated.