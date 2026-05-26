Editor's Review Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has mourned the death of Ratang'a Girls' High School Chief Principal Mildred Ngesa.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has mourned the death of Ratang'a Girls' High School Chief Principal Mildred Ngesa.

In a statement on Monday, May 25, Wanga said she was saddened by the passing of the principal, who had worked closely with the county government during the Governor’s Girls’ Mentorship Camp initiative.

"Madam Ngesa was a supportive Head of Institution in our program, the Governor's Girls' Mentorship Camp, hosting the last year's edition where she played a key role in the overall success of the program," she said.

Wanga also conveyed her condolences to the school community and the education sector following the principal’s death.

"To her family, the students, staff, and parents of Ratang'a Girls' High School, as well as the entire education fraternity, please accept my sincere condolences and those of the entire County Government of Homa Bay," she added.

File image of Ratang'a Girls' High School Chief Principal Mildred Ngesa

This comes months after Kakamega governor Fernandes Barasa broke his silence following the death of Kakamega County Polytechnic principal Carolyne Khamete.

While condoling with the institution, Barasa expressed concerns about the circumstances in which the tutor died.

In a statement Saturday, March 27, the county boss revealed that state investigators were probing the circumstances surrounding Khamete's death.

"It's with great sorrow and regret that I have received the shocking news of the passing of Ms. Carolyne Khamete. Until her untimely death, Ms. Khamete was the principal of Kakamega County Polytechnic. Circumstances under which Ms. Khamete died are currently a subject of police investigations," he said.

The Kakamega County Polytechnic was Khamete's second station after joining the county administration in 2015.

She started off her journey as the principal of Matioli County Polytechnic before being transferred to Kakamega.

"Throughout her career at the County Government of Kakamega, she demonstrated great diligence, commitment, and passion in promoting technical education. Khamete has been particularly instrumental in mentoring trainees who have been sponsored by the County Government in collaboration with our development partners, some of whom had previously dropped out of the formal education system.

"To this particular group of students, she demonstrated remarkable understanding and compassion; thereby transforming their lives," Barasa eulogised her.