May 26, 2026 at 07:01 AM

Editor's Review The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has rescheduled its planned eLogbook virtual training sessions and demonstrations.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has rescheduled its planned eLogbook virtual training sessions and demonstrations.

In a statement on Monday, May 25, the agency said the change follows the declaration of Wednesday, May 27, as a public holiday for Eid-ul-Adha.

"Following the Kenya Gazette Notice dated 25th May 2026 declaring Wednesday 27th May 2026, Eid-ul-Adha Public Holiday, the Authority informs the public of rescheduling of the elogbook virtual training sessions and demonstrations to Friday, 29th May 2026 for the stakeholder categories," the statement read.

The authority announced that the session targeting the diplomatic community will now take place in the morning.

"The Diplomatic Community training session will be held on 29.05.2026 at 09.00a.m," the statement added.

NTSA also provided details for the afternoon session involving multiple transport sector stakeholders and operators.

"The training session for Transport Network Companies, Insurance Companies, Legal Practitioners and Legal Firms, Driving Schools, School Transport Operators, Heavy Commercial Vehicle operators, and PSV operators such as Sacco, Taxi and Tour operators will be held on 29.05.2026 at 02.00p.m," the statement further read.

File image of NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa

NTSA apologized for any inconvenience caused by the changes and urged stakeholders to seek assistance where necessary.

"We regret any inconvenience caused and appreciate your cooperation. For enquiries and further details on the virtual training sessions and demonstrations, kindly visit the nearest NTSA Office, NTSA Help Desk at the Huduma Kenya Centres or send an email through [email protected]," the statement concluded.

This comes days after NTSA explained how motorists and interested parties can confirm whether an eLogbook is genuine.

In an update on Friday, May 22, the authority said users can easily verify the authenticity of the document through the QR code printed on the eLogbook.

"To verify the authenticity of an elogbook, interested parties may scan the QR code printed on the elogbook. The verification and validity information will be generated instantly," NTSA said.

NTSA noted that individuals seeking more detailed information about a vehicle can apply for an official motor vehicle records search as provided for under the law.

"To access the complete motor vehicle records, a copy of the records search must be requested as provided under Section 5 of the Traffic Act (Cap 403)," the authority added.

NTSA also outlined the services and transactions that automatically generate an eLogbook within its system.

These include motor vehicle registration, motor vehicle transfer of ownership, alternative transfer of ownership, and Asset Financing - In charge.

Others are Asset Financing - Discharge, re-registration of motor vehicle, de-registration of motor vehicle, change of particulars inspection, and duplicate logbook.